AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has passed away

Babatunde Lawal

She would be remembered as one of those who shaped the face of the new Nollywood and African cinema.

Peace-Anyiam-Osigwe-of-AMAA-edited [Vanguard]
Peace-Anyiam-Osigwe-of-AMAA-edited [Vanguard]

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, founder of one of the most prestigious movie awards in Africa, the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), is dead.

She reportedly kicked the bucket at St. Nicolas Hospital, Lagos, after being in a coma since Saturday.

Obi Emelonye, a film director and producer, confirmed Osigwe's death on his Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday.

Obi wrote, "Thank you and good night, Dada Peace."

Also, another Nollywood icon, Mike Nliam, wrote, "The founder of the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and president of the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria, Peace Anyiam Osigwe, is gone to be with the Lord!"

According to Vanguard, Zik Zulu, a well-known filmmaker, also broke the news of the death on a Nollywood platform.

"Our President, Peace, has passed. As of Saturday, she was reported to be in a coma at Saint Nicholas. But now her family has confirmed her transition. May the memory of her life be a blessing. "Rest in peace, dear Peace," he wrote on the Nollywood platform.

The deceased would be remembered as one of those who shaped the face of the new Nollywood and African cinema.

More details soon...

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
