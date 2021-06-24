RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha granted bail

Odion Okonofua

Baba Ijesha was granted bail in the sum of N2M.

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha [GistAroundYou]

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka popularly known as Baba Ijesha has been granted bail.

Baba Ijesha has in detention since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of popular comedian, Princess.

Delivering a ruling on his bail application this afternoon, the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, ordered that the actor be released on bail in the sum of N2M while the trial continues.

Baba Ijesha at the Yaba Magistrate court [NAN]
Baba Ijesha at the Yaba Magistrate court [NAN]

The judge ruled that the actor must provide the amount alongside two sureties, one of which must be a legal practitioner and the second a family relation.

The judge, however, said that the actor must perfect the bail terms and conditions within the next seven days.

She said the trial would begin on July 26 through 27 and 28 respectively.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

