Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha granted bail
Baba Ijesha was granted bail in the sum of N2M.
Baba Ijesha has in detention since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of popular comedian, Princess.
Delivering a ruling on his bail application this afternoon, the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, ordered that the actor be released on bail in the sum of N2M while the trial continues.
The judge ruled that the actor must provide the amount alongside two sureties, one of which must be a legal practitioner and the second a family relation.
The judge, however, said that the actor must perfect the bail terms and conditions within the next seven days.
She said the trial would begin on July 26 through 27 and 28 respectively.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng