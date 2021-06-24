Alleged child molester Baba Ijesha granted bail

Baba Ijesha has in detention since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of popular comedian, Princess.

Delivering a ruling on his bail application this afternoon, the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, ordered that the actor be released on bail in the sum of N2M while the trial continues.

Pulse Nigeria

The judge ruled that the actor must provide the amount alongside two sureties, one of which must be a legal practitioner and the second a family relation.

The judge, however, said that the actor must perfect the bail terms and conditions within the next seven days.