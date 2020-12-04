Beauty queen Agbani Darego and her husband Ishaya Danjuma have welcomed their second child together.

The former Miss World took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 4, 2020, where she announced the news in a subliminal style.

"💙Thankful💙," she captioned the photo.

After sharing the good news, her celebrity friends including, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Munachi Abii, and Idia Aisien all took to her comment section to congratulate her on the arrival of her child.

Congratulations to the Danjumas from all of us at Pulse.

Darego is a Nigerian model and beauty queen who was crowned Miss World in 2001.

She was the first indigenous African to win Miss World