'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

"In 2022, we see people still body shaming folks out here? I look damn good at my age! Always been a dime piece! An amazing mother of 2 young boys! A certified hustler! Making legit money! It’s yNash that is some of you problem?" she wrote.

"Even jobless colleagues go using fake pages to body shame? 😂😂 you wey get big ynash, how much you get for your account? God punish the devil sha! To keep sane on these social media streets ain’t easy but trust if you try to unleash the other side of my Gemini side, kassala go buss o!"

The mother of two advised the body shamers to stay away from her and face their lives.

"Make una leave me alone as I Dey je je o! Dirty folks with dirty minds! Una be una problem! Face your work! Stop looking for sympathy! Coz when I come to you one one, it’s on and poppin!" she added.

"Ladies! Listen up! Do not be intimidated about anyone and anything! Stand ta with your head high and go for your goals! I wish you all well!"

Ade is a Nollywood actress born to a Nigerian dad and a German-Irish mother.

She landed her first Nollywood role when she acted in the Yoruba film "You or I" in 2013.