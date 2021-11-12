RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Adele speaks about relationship with Rich Paul, says it's the most incredible and easiest relationship ever

Odion Okonofua

Adele says she initially kept the relationship away from her close friends.

Adele and her bae Rich Paul [Instagram/AdeleRichPaul]
Adele and her bae Rich Paul [Instagram/AdeleRichPaul]

British singer Adele has revealed how her relationship with Rich Paul has been the best relationship she has ever had.

The music star made this known during an interview with RollingStone.

In the interview she gets candid about her divorce, relocating to Los Angeles with her son, her relationship with the sports agent.

She described her relationship with Paul as the most “incredible, openhearted, and easiest” relationship she’s ever been in.

A relationship she finally felt comfortable enough to tell the world about, with a man she was proud to introduce to her son.

Adele filed for divorce from Konecki back in September 2019 after their separation in April that same year.

Adele and Simon's relationship and later marriage have always been kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

The former couple started dating back in 2011 even though a lot wasn't known about their relationship.

She went on to give birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012.

Thereafter, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony.

Odion Okonofua

