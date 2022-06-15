RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I have mental health issues and it is taking my life' - Ada Ameh laments

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Ada Ameh is Nollywood actress who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades [Instagram/AdaAmeh]
Ada Ameh is Nollywood actress who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades [Instagram/AdaAmeh]

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Recommended articles

"Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I nor go die. We will get over it, we will get over it. I was given a job and I didn't do the job because I had mental issues," she said.

"Would people understand when you say you have mental issues? They won't. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me, it's okay."

It is not clear what specific mental illness the Nollywood actress is battling but she has, however, revealed that she'll be fine.

The movie star lost her only child back in 2020 after a surgery gone wrong.

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]
Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh] Pulse Nigeria

"Fams!!! My lovely people ❤. Pray for me🙏 My beautiful darling Child chooses to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.😭😭💔💔 Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make I do na? I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me," she wrote on Instagram at that time.

Ameh is one of the most popular actors in Nollywood with a career spanning over two decades.

She first rose to stardom in the 1996 hit movie 'Domitila.'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fecko releases visuals for latest single 'Work Chop' featuring Yung Pabi & Villy

Fecko releases visuals for latest single 'Work Chop' featuring Yung Pabi & Villy

'I have mental health issues and it is taking my life' - Ada Ameh laments

'I have mental health issues and it is taking my life' - Ada Ameh laments

Watch Stella Damasus' heart wrenching 'In The Chair' monologue on sexual abuse

Watch Stella Damasus' heart wrenching 'In The Chair' monologue on sexual abuse

'Shut up' - BBNaija's Angel slams OAP Dotun after he dragged her for mentioning all she did for Cross

'Shut up' - BBNaija's Angel slams OAP Dotun after he dragged her for mentioning all she did for Cross

Exclusive documentary on Nigerian music: The Journey of the Beats to be released soon

Exclusive documentary on Nigerian music: The Journey of the Beats to be released soon

Wande Coal and his crew accused of beating up a young man to a pulp

Wande Coal and his crew accused of beating up a young man to a pulp

BBNaija Reunion: Cross was a hypocrite who didn’t reciprocate my love - Angel

BBNaija Reunion: Cross was a hypocrite who didn’t reciprocate my love - Angel

Just put the f**king album out Omah Lay rants on Twitter

"Just put the f**king album out" Omah Lay rants on Twitter

A 'Squid Game' inspired reality series has been greenlit by Netflix

A 'Squid Game' inspired reality series has been greenlit by Netflix

Trending

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Liquorose, Precious Natukunda and Emmanuel [Instagram/Liquorose] [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious] [Instagram/EmmanuelUmohFanPage]

Mercy Aigbe reportedly exchange blows with businesswoman at party

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]

Georgina Onuoha drags Yul Edochie after claiming 2nd wife brought him blessing

Nollywood actors Georgina Onuoha and Yul Edochie [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha] [Instagram/YulEdochie]

BBNaija: 10 photos of Natukunda Precious the lady reportedly behind Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Precious is a Ugandan who only met Emmanuel in 2021. [Instagram/ShawtyPrecious]