'I have mental health issues and it is taking my life' - Ada Ameh laments

"Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now and it is taking my life. I nor go die. We will get over it, we will get over it. I was given a job and I didn't do the job because I had mental issues," she said.

"Would people understand when you say you have mental issues? They won't. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me, it's okay."

It is not clear what specific mental illness the Nollywood actress is battling but she has, however, revealed that she'll be fine.

The movie star lost her only child back in 2020 after a surgery gone wrong.

Pulse Nigeria

"Fams!!! My lovely people ❤. Pray for me🙏 My beautiful darling Child chooses to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.😭😭💔💔 Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make I do na? I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me," she wrote on Instagram at that time.

Ameh is one of the most popular actors in Nollywood with a career spanning over two decades.