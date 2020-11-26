Nollywood actress Somkele Idhalama has for the first time opened up about her son's cancer diagnosis.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, November 26, 2020, the movie star narrated how her son became cancer-free after an earlier diagnosis.

"The past 3 years have been nothing short of a miracle with miracle after miracle after miracle. On Monday last week, we got the amazing news, nearly 5 months earlier than predicted, that our baby is certified #CancerFree!" she wrote.

"Where do I start to thank every single person who knew and supported us along the way. @sickkidstoronto you have a special place in heaven, Dr. Summit Gupta and your entire oncology team!! I’m holding back tears that are overwhelming!! This video is only a spec of dust in explaining this journey. But what I will tell you is this, there is a living God. Period!"

"Let me give you perspective Nov.1-20th I did the #HallelujahChallenge with @nathanielblow and fasted the whole way. Day 21 I landed in SA, Day 22 I received news that our son was diagnosed with an acute childhood cancer. Day 23 I was back in Nigeria and the rest I summarized in the video."

"Your faith will be tested but fear not for He has overcome and so will you and I. So for those whose weddings and milestones and projects I had to miss or turn down, please forgive me by rejoicing with me today. “Come and join me sing Hallelujah, Jehovah Jireh has done me well”

Idhalama is a Nollywood movie star and model.

She has starred in several movies including 'The Wedding Party,' 'The Arbitrition,' and 'Lara And The Beats.'