Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

The Nollywood veteran took to her Instagram account on July 1, 2024, and posted pictures from Sharon's recent wedding ceremony, capturing the essence of Sharon's radiant presence as a bride.

"My darling Sharon. What a beautiful bride you make," she wrote affectionately. Sobowale expressed her happiness and went on to pray for the newlyweds.

"May God bless your home and union. As you gleam with so much joy, may that joy continue to grow and radiate through your warm spirit. I am so happy for you, my darling. Your marriage will succeed! The Lord will cause His favour to rest on you and Ugo. Happy married life, my dear @sharonooja," she concluded.

Sharon Ooja commented on Sobowale's post, saying, "I love you, mummy. ❤️❤️ Thank you."

Recall that the award-winning actress announced that she had tied the knot back in March 2023 in a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. She stressed that she had said yes to her husband's wedding proposal a few months before, adding that the civil ceremony was already done. At the time, however, she kept her husband's identity hidden from the world, and the news of her marriage was received with great joy by her fans and colleagues.

On June 27, 2024, the day of Sharon and Ugo's traditional wedding ceremony in Abuja, the actress finally revealed her "Ododwu Silencer's" identity. Her Instagram video captured her and her husband, dressed in matching sparkly white attire, walking into their venue and embracing each other.

