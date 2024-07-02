ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She prays for the success of their marriage and wishes her well.

Sola Sobowale [Instagram/solasobowale]
Sola Sobowale [Instagram/solasobowale]

Recommended articles

The Nollywood veteran took to her Instagram account on July 1, 2024, and posted pictures from Sharon's recent wedding ceremony, capturing the essence of Sharon's radiant presence as a bride.

"My darling Sharon. What a beautiful bride you make," she wrote affectionately. Sobowale expressed her happiness and went on to pray for the newlyweds.

ADVERTISEMENT

"May God bless your home and union. As you gleam with so much joy, may that joy continue to grow and radiate through your warm spirit. I am so happy for you, my darling. Your marriage will succeed! The Lord will cause His favour to rest on you and Ugo. Happy married life, my dear @sharonooja," she concluded.

Sharon Ooja commented on Sobowale's post, saying, "I love you, mummy. ❤️❤️ Thank you."

Recall that the award-winning actress announced that she had tied the knot back in March 2023 in a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. She stressed that she had said yes to her husband's wedding proposal a few months before, adding that the civil ceremony was already done. At the time, however, she kept her husband's identity hidden from the world, and the news of her marriage was received with great joy by her fans and colleagues.

On June 27, 2024, the day of Sharon and Ugo's traditional wedding ceremony in Abuja, the actress finally revealed her "Ododwu Silencer's" identity. Her Instagram video captured her and her husband, dressed in matching sparkly white attire, walking into their venue and embracing each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The white wedding took place on June 29, 2024, and was attended by many Nigerian stars and popular names.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

I got robbed in Ibiza and 70,000 Euros was stolen - BBNaija's Kiddwaya

I got robbed in Ibiza and 70,000 Euros was stolen - BBNaija's Kiddwaya

Shatta Wale's manager reacts to Nigerian videographer's claims of unpaid debt

Shatta Wale's manager reacts to Nigerian videographer's claims of unpaid debt

Transforming Nigerian Music: RAC Law and EMPIRE Africa's initiative in Lagos

Transforming Nigerian Music: RAC Law and EMPIRE Africa's initiative in Lagos

Wizard Chan: The Nigerian Music Native Doctor [interview]

Wizard Chan: The Nigerian Music Native Doctor [interview]

Rema continues to generate reactions with his artistry as he teases new song

Rema continues to generate reactions with his artistry as he teases new song

Show Dem Camp unveils new joint album with Cavemen & Nsikak

Show Dem Camp unveils new joint album with Cavemen & Nsikak

Pulse Biography: Legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs

Pulse Biography: Legendary Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 beautiful Nigerian celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

5 beautiful Nigerian celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

#CHIVIDO24 [Instagram/Davido]

CHIVIDO and 9 other iconic Nigerian celebrity wedding hashtags

Davido and Chioma on their traditional wedding[Instagram/bellanaija

#CHIVIDO24: Celebrities we've spotted so far at Davido's wedding

Davido cruises in 2023 Mercedes Maybach for his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'

Davido cruises in $600,000 Maybach to his wedding, says 'Nigeria is happy'