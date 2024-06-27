ADVERTISEMENT
Sharon Ooja finally reveals the identity of her 'Odogwu Silencer' husband

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She became legally married earlier in the year and announced it in March 2024.

Sharon Ooja and her husband
Sharon Ooja and her husband

A recent post to her Instagram page on June 27, 2024, showed intimate moments from her traditional wedding ceremony. The couple, dressed in matching sparkly white attire, was seen walking into their venue and embracing each other, thus introducing her man to the world.

The actress's caption read, "Introducing the King of my heart, my absolute King!"

Fans, followers, and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate her on her marriage, showering her with goodwill, congratulatory messages, and prayers.

Tiwa Savage commented, "Wow, so beautiful. Congrats hun. May God bless your union ❤️"

Actress Omoni Oboli said, "Look at my people. 😍😍😍 love you both so much. Your love is beautiful and I wish you a lifetime of it. ❤️

"Stunning✨ Congratulations my people. Let’s shut it down,🍾" said actor Stan Nze.

Kie Kie expressed her excitement, saying, "Let’s goooooooooo 🚀

Recall that the award-winning actress announced that she had tied the knot back in March 2023 in a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. She stressed that she had said yes to her husband's wedding proposal a few months before, adding that the civil ceremony was already done.

She announced, "A few months ago I said yes to my odogwu silencer, as I call him as he came and silenced the noise, my Igbo king 😍civil ceremony done and dusted, ink dried, yes, I’m fully a mrs as I type this."

