Sharon Ooja finally reveals the identity of her 'Odogwu Silencer' husband

A recent post to her Instagram page on June 27, 2024, showed intimate moments from her traditional wedding ceremony. The couple, dressed in matching sparkly white attire, was seen walking into their venue and embracing each other, thus introducing her man to the world.

The actress's caption read, "Introducing the King of my heart, my absolute King!"

Fans, followers, and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate her on her marriage, showering her with goodwill, congratulatory messages, and prayers.

Tiwa Savage commented, "Wow, so beautiful. Congrats hun. May God bless your union ❤️"

Actress Omoni Oboli said, "Look at my people. 😍😍😍 love you both so much. Your love is beautiful and I wish you a lifetime of it. ❤️

"Stunning✨ Congratulations my people. Let’s shut it down,🍾" said actor Stan Nze.

Kie Kie expressed her excitement, saying, "Let’s goooooooooo 🚀

Recall that the award-winning actress announced that she had tied the knot back in March 2023 in a heartfelt post on her Instagram account. She stressed that she had said yes to her husband's wedding proposal a few months before, adding that the civil ceremony was already done.