Nollywood veteran, Patience Ozokwo is celebrating her birthday with some beautiful photos.

The movie star who turned 62 on Monday, September 14, 2020, took to her Instagram page where she shared some beautiful photos to mark the special day.

"But the godly will flourish like palm trees and grow strong like the cedars of Lebanon. For they are transplanted to the LORD’s own house. They flourish in the courts of our God," she captioned one of the photos.

"Even in old age they will still produce fruit; they will remain vital and green. They will declare, “The LORD is just! He is my rock! There is no evil in him!” Psalm 92:12-14 #BirthdayThanksgiving #MamaGLovers❤❤ #PatienceOzokwo."

Happy birthday to Ozokwo from all of us at Pulse.

Ozokwo is a is a Nigerian actress, fashion designer, gospel singer, and musician.