American actress Olivia Wilde and music star Harry Styles are officially the latest celebrity couple in town.

According to PageSix, the two were spotted holding hands at the wedding ceremony of Styles' agent, Jeffrey Azoff.

The report says the actress and Styles may have fallen for each other on the set of her upcoming psychological thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

It would be recalled that Wilde and her former partner, Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement back in 2020 after 10 years.

Wilde and Sudeikis are parents to two children, a son, Otis Alexander, 6, and a daughter, Daisy Josephine, 4.

The couple first linked in November 2011 and got engaged in January 2013.