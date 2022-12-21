Actress Iyabo Ojo flaunts her new man on 45th birthday

In her birthday post, she revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of Upfront and Personal Management, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paulo, was her lover.

Before her announcement, the actress had hinted at dating an Igbo man and promised to let the world know about him at the right time.

The popular actress has now disclosed her lover’s identity to the world.

In the caption, she referred to Paulo as "Obi'm," which is loosely translated as "my heart" in Igbo.

Ojo wrote, “My Obi’m. Happy 45th birthday Iysexy. New age, new life, new wins. Cheers to forever #iypaulo.”

The entrepreneur in similar vein also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his woman. In his post, he described her as "Ezenwanyi," meaning "queen of all women" in Igbo.