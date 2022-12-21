ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Iyabo Ojo flaunts her new man on 45th birthday

Babatunde Lawal

It's double good news from the actress!

ojo and Paulo
ojo and Paulo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has clocked 45 years, and on her birthday, the actress also unveiled her lover to the public.

In her birthday post, she revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of Upfront and Personal Management, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paulo, was her lover.

Before her announcement, the actress had hinted at dating an Igbo man and promised to let the world know about him at the right time.

The popular actress has now disclosed her lover’s identity to the world.

In the caption, she referred to Paulo as "Obi'm," which is loosely translated as "my heart" in Igbo.

Ojo wrote, “My Obi’m. Happy 45th birthday Iysexy. New age, new life, new wins. Cheers to forever #iypaulo.”

The entrepreneur in similar vein also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his woman. In his post, he described her as "Ezenwanyi," meaning "queen of all women" in Igbo.

The 55-year-old entrepreneur is a father of two, but the report has yet to identify if he is married.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
