Here is everything you need to know about Eyiyemi Afolayan, Kunle Afolayan’s daughter

The actress is slowly making her mark in the entertainment business and remains committed to respecting her heritage and using her personal and professional life to highlight the richness and beauty of Nigerian culture.

Who is she?

Eyiyemi Afolayan is the daughter of Nollywood actor and director Kunle Afolayan. She is also a content creator, business owner, singer, model, actress and aspiring filmmaker.

Early life and education

Eyiyemi was born on September 11, 2005, and has three siblings, Diekoloreoluwa David Afolayan, Darasimi Afolayan and Darimisire Afolayan. She is also the granddaughter of popular actor Adeyemi Afolayan, aka Ade Love. Her uncle, Gabriel Afolayan is also a well-known actor.

She is currently studying Mass Communication at Pan-Atlantic University and will be graduating in 2026.

Career

She stepped into the spotlight after landing the role of Princess Omowunmi in Anikulapo.

She then reprised the role in Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre, the sequel TV series that started streaming on March 1, 2024.

Personal life

Eyiyemi Afolayan loves to sing and is also an aspiring singer. She has also established an eponymous clothing brand.

Challenges

Despite coming from a lineage of successful actors, Eyiyemi has stated that she does not feel pressure to fill their shoes. Instead, she aspires to become a successful filmmaker herself.

Eyiyemi has opened up about juggling her education with her budding film career and stated that she intends to focus on her education for now.

Legacy and impact

Eyiyemi Afolayan was nominated for the Best Young/Promising Actor Award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2023.

Conclusion