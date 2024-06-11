ADVERTISEMENT
Bibi Sonye says she'll sue producers if she's paired with male co-stars with bad breath

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also says that the industry should normalise not kissing in romantic scenes.

Actress Bibi Sonye tells Nollywood producers and actors to do better [Instagram/Bibi.sonye]
Actress Bibi Sonye tells Nollywood producers and actors to do better [Instagram/Bibi.sonye]

In a new Instagram post, the actress bemoaned having to kiss male costars who do not conduct proper dental hygiene. Expressing her frustration, Sonye addressed the Nigerian movie industry, urging for higher standards.

She began, "Nigerian movie industry we need to do better. if you're going to give me a script and in that script you put a kissing scene and you know that you did not hire an actor with a fresh breath and you put that person in the same scene with me, I will sue your production. I am tired of kissing people with horrible breath, let's normalise not kissing, let's normalise not kissing in a romantic scene because what the hell is going on?"

Sonye further criticised the weak approach to oral hygiene among some co-stars, pointing out the negligence of basic hygiene practices before romantic scenes.

"Y'all would be eating your egusi soup or whatever and then you'd come straight to set without gargling, without using a mouth wash and you think it's okay to put your mouth in my mouth? I quit! No," she lamented.

The actress beckoned on Nigerian movie producers, telling them to conduct proper health evaluations of their movie stars. She also slammed actors who do not adequately prepare for romantic scenes.

"You men are collecting 1 million, two million or however much you're collecting, no problem. Yet you can't go to the dentist? You go from smoking your weed or cigars, all those things in your mouth and you think it's okay to bring it on set? I'm calling out all the Nollywood producers, do the needful! Evaluate the mouths of those you bring to set to kiss others," she concluded.

Bibi Sonye says she'll sue producers if she's paired with male co-stars with bad breath

