Actress Adunni Ade loses younger brother

The movie star announced his death via her Instagram page on Tuesday night.

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has lost her younger brother.

The movie star shared the sad news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

"No more in pain, sleep well lil bro. Know sissy loves you," she captioned a photo of her late brother.

Colleagues and friends of the movie star took to the comment section of her IG page to pay their condolences over the demise of her brother.

Among those who mourned with the actress were Big Brother Africa's Uti Nwachukwu, Kate Henshaw, Rita Dominic, Ronke Odusanya, Kunle Afolayan and Kenneth Okolie.

May his soul rest in peace.

