Nollywood actor Yul Edochie says he wants to run for the office of the president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The movie star who got only 145 votes during the Anambra governorship elections in 2017, made this known on his birthday Thursday, January 7, 2021.

"Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord. This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023," he wrote.

Yul Edochie wants to run for the office of president of Nigeria for the second time. [Instagram/YulEdochie]

"To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress. The youths deserve a chance to fix our Nation. So help us God. Amen!"

This is not the first time that the movie star will be announcing his plans to run for the office of the president of Nigeria.

In 2017, Yul Edochie ran for the gubernatorial seat of Anambra state

The actor and one-time governorship aspirant in Anambra state first announced his plans to run for the presidency in 2018.

He later revealed that he was no longer going to be contesting for the office of the president.

He was later appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra state governor, Willly Obiano on Creative and Entertainment Media.