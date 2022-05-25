Actor Morgan Freeman has been banned from Russia

Pulse

The un-Free man when it comes to visiting Russia, was blacklisted (ironically on a list full of whites) due to his role in the creation of a video slamming the Russian government’s involvement in the United States’ 2016 presidential election.

The Stand by Me star directed and narrated the video, which was released in 2017, and also features fellow actor Rob Reiner.

Reiner, naturally, was also on the ban list.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg along with three deceased U.S. Senators, including John McCain, were on the list.

Regarding the McCain and the other deceased senators, this could be Russian President Vladmir Putin’s way of ensuring that, in this world or the next, he will find you like Liam Neeson promised in the movie Taken.

The Ban particulars

“In the context of responding to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national ‘stop list,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation,” the list reads.

“We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff. Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial “rules-based world order” on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognising new geopolitical realities.”