Actor James Earl Jones, voice of Mufasa, Darth Vader, dies at 93

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

You may also know him as King Jaffe Joffer in the 'Coming to America' movies.

James Earl Jones, 93
In the late hours of Monday, September 9, 2024, the internet was abuzz with the sad news that the unmistakable actor had died, sending shock waves across social media. According to TMZ, the actor's reps say he passed away in the morning at his home in upstate New York, surrounded by family members.

The actor, known for his distinctive deep voice and commanding presence, was born on January 17, 1931, and has had a long and varied career in film, television, and theatre. He was popularly known for his roles as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, King Jaffe Joffer in the Coming to America movies, and Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King.

James Earl Jones as Terence Mann in Field of Dreams.Universal Pictures
His stage work includes a Tony Award-winning performance in The Great White Hope and significant roles in productions like Fences and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Jones was also recognised for his extensive work in television, including cameos in series such as Roots and The Big Bang Theory, among others.

James is on the short list of EGOT winners, having won two Emmys, a Grammy, an Honorary Oscar, and three Tony Awards. His biggest theatre roles were in 1969's The Great White Hope and 1987's Fences.

His tones were used in The Simpsons and he appeared in early episodes of Sesame Street. Jones also tackled many iconic Shakespeare characters on the stage, including Othello and King Lear.

In addition to his brilliant acting career, James was a United States Army veteran who served in the 75th Rangers Regiment.

May he rest in perfect peace.

