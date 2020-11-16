Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has explained why he is still single at the age of 44.

The movie star made this known during a chat with Allure Vanguard on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

According to him, even though he doesn't want to end up alone, he doesn't want to end up in a miserable marriage.

The actor says people realistic with themselves when it comes to picking a partner [Instagram/FreddieLeonard]

"No, I have not lost hope in marriage. It is just the time we live in. I believe in marriage and even the Bible says that it is not good for man to be alone. I do not want to end up alone. I do not want to end up miserable," he said.

"I want to be with someone who I have a lot of things in common with; someone I’m compatible with. I believe in the institution of marriage, and I think that people should be more realistic with themselves when it comes to picking a partner."

Frederick is a Nollywood movie star who has been in the industry for almost two decades.

He first shot to the limelight in 2008 in the movie 'Indian Doctor.'