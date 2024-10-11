Actor Bob Manuel Udokwu reacts to people calling him their 'crush'

The iconic actor recently appeared on The Morning Brief, discussing his acting career, his subsequent journey into politics, and even his relationship with his fans.

Reflecting on the title given to him by fans, Udokwu stated, "I see those who called me their crush as satisfied customers. Your fanbase, as huge as it gets is because they are satisfied with what they're doing, and I'm not surprised."

Udokwu recounted his university days at the University of Port Harcourt, where he was a prominent figure on campus because of his talents.

He explained, "Back in the days when I was in the University of Port Harcourt, everybody from the vice chancellor to the security at the gate knew me because I was very active. Thank God for providing me the platform in Checkmate to be able to let the world see the talents he has given me."

Expressing his gratitude, the actor added, "At some point in my career, I became the anchor of Gulder Ultimate Search, the first, biggest and best reality television in the country and now I have the record of being the longest anchorperson. So when people express their satisfaction or admiration of my work as an actor, I feel humbled happy and thankful to God for the opportunity,"