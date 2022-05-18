RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'There is so much anger and frustration in the land' - Actor Alexx Ekubo expresses worry over jungle justice trend

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]
Alexx Ekubo [Instagram/AlexxEkubo]

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Recommended articles

According to the movie star, the trend of killings in the country via jungle justice needs to stop.

"I woke up this morning with so much pain in my heart, Nigeria how did we get here, there is so much anger & frustration in the land. Almost everyone is 2 secs away from turning into a werewolf. Pls I am begging, this #JungleJustice trend needs to stop," he wrote.

"Today is Deborah & David, tomorrow it can be me, you or someone close to home, take a minute & think about it. Like how are you going about your business, & suddenly you stop to mob, lynch & set another human being ablaze, in the public glare of everyone, you need to be evaluated in a mental institution, arrested & locked away PERMANENTLY, you are a menace to society & not fit to coexist."

The movie star wondered how Nigerians appointed themselves judge and jury in cases of perceived crime.

Sokoto college of Education
Sokoto college of Education Pulse Nigeria

"Who died & made you judge, jury & executor. Section 33(1) of the Nigerian constitution provides that “every person has right to life & no one should be deprived intentionally of his life," he added.

"Also, Section 319 of the criminal code clearly stipulates that when a group of persons take laws into their hands by assaulting or summarily executing a suspected criminal, they are guilty of the offense of assault punishable by 1-year imprisonment, or murder which is punishable by death."

"More often than not, innocent people are the victims of jungle justice. We are still trying to find #JusticeForDeborah now we also seeking #JusticeForDavid, we can’t keep losing Nigeria youth to senseless killings."

Alexx Ekubo
Alexx Ekubo ece-auto-gen

"Lawmakers need to put in place & enforce stringent laws to abolish jungle justice, it’s barbaric, inhumane & uncivilized. May God comfort the families/friends of the deceased in ways that only he can. 💔 😔 #SayNoToJungleJustice."

It would be recalled that a 200-level student was reportedly set ablaze by an angry mob of colleagues for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad, a development that has led to societal disorder in the school environments.

While in Lagos, a sound engineer, David, was reportedly killed by a mob after an argument over money.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'There is so much anger and frustration in the land' - Actor Alexx Ekubo expresses worry over jungle justice trend

'There is so much anger and frustration in the land' - Actor Alexx Ekubo expresses worry over jungle justice trend

Disney+ makes African debut, launches in South Africa

Disney+ makes African debut, launches in South Africa

Falz shares snippet of unreleased song featuring The Cavemen

Falz shares snippet of unreleased song featuring The Cavemen

Visa on Arrival Season 2 has arrived

Visa on Arrival Season 2 has arrived

The Sarz Academy partners Youtube Music for the Future Insiders Program

The Sarz Academy partners Youtube Music for the Future Insiders Program

Ninety announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Ninety announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Chocolate City CEO, Abuchi Peter Ugwu, discusses one year of music business leadership

Chocolate City CEO, Abuchi Peter Ugwu, discusses one year of music business leadership

Sarz & Lojay confirm collaboration with Chris Brown, share 'Monalisa' remix video teaser

Sarz & Lojay confirm collaboration with Chris Brown, share 'Monalisa' remix video teaser

Victony's 'Outlaw' EP is enjoyable but falls short of mind-blowing, and that's okay [Pulse Album Review]

Victony's 'Outlaw' EP is enjoyable but falls short of mind-blowing, and that's okay [Pulse Album Review]

Trending

Ifuennada's N58M dress and the many lies celebrities tell [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Big Brother Naija reality TV star Ifuennada [Instagram/Ifuennada]

'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan tied the knot in 2020. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

'Leave my a*s alone' - Adunni Ade calls out colleagues body-shaming her

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade [Instagram/IamAdunniAde]

'I'm avoiding him because of his childishness' - AY speaks about frosty relationship with Basketmouth

Nigerian comedians AY Makun and Basketmouth [Instagram/AYMakun] [Instagram/Basketmouth]