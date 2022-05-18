'There is so much anger and frustration in the land' - Actor Alexx Ekubo expresses worry over jungle justice trend

According to the movie star, the trend of killings in the country via jungle justice needs to stop.

"I woke up this morning with so much pain in my heart, Nigeria how did we get here, there is so much anger & frustration in the land. Almost everyone is 2 secs away from turning into a werewolf. Pls I am begging, this #JungleJustice trend needs to stop," he wrote.

"Today is Deborah & David, tomorrow it can be me, you or someone close to home, take a minute & think about it. Like how are you going about your business, & suddenly you stop to mob, lynch & set another human being ablaze, in the public glare of everyone, you need to be evaluated in a mental institution, arrested & locked away PERMANENTLY, you are a menace to society & not fit to coexist."

The movie star wondered how Nigerians appointed themselves judge and jury in cases of perceived crime.

"Who died & made you judge, jury & executor. Section 33(1) of the Nigerian constitution provides that “every person has right to life & no one should be deprived intentionally of his life," he added.

"Also, Section 319 of the criminal code clearly stipulates that when a group of persons take laws into their hands by assaulting or summarily executing a suspected criminal, they are guilty of the offense of assault punishable by 1-year imprisonment, or murder which is punishable by death."

"More often than not, innocent people are the victims of jungle justice. We are still trying to find #JusticeForDeborah now we also seeking #JusticeForDavid, we can’t keep losing Nigeria youth to senseless killings."

"Lawmakers need to put in place & enforce stringent laws to abolish jungle justice, it’s barbaric, inhumane & uncivilized. May God comfort the families/friends of the deceased in ways that only he can. 💔 😔 #SayNoToJungleJustice."

It would be recalled that a 200-level student was reportedly set ablaze by an angry mob of colleagues for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad, a development that has led to societal disorder in the school environments.