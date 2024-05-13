ADVERTISEMENT
List of Bob Marley's 13 children carrying on his music legacy

Amos Robi

Bob Marley and his wife Rita Marley both had children out of wedlock but officially recognise all of them as Marleys

Rohan Marley, Damian Marley Stephen Marley and Ziggy Marley
Robert Nesta Marley, globally recognised as Bob Marley, was not only a pioneer of reggae music but also a devoted family man whose enduring legacy transcends his music.

His influence persists through his children and grandchildren, who uphold his musical and cultural heritage. In this article, we explore the lives and accomplishments of his children.

Bob Marley fathered thirteen officially recognised children with different partners, each making their mark, many in music and other diverse fields:

Bob Marley's eldest daughter, born in 1963 before his marriage to Rita Marley.

Bob Marley's eldest daughter Imani Marley
Bob Marley's eldest daughter Imani Marley Pulse Live Kenya

Born to Rita Marley from a previous relationship, Sharon was adopted by Bob Marley and is a custodian of his legacy, having been part of the Melody Makers.

Bob Marley's daughter Sharon Marley
Bob Marley's daughter Sharon Marley Pulse Live Kenya

A singer, fashion designer, and actress born in 1967, Cedella is a prominent preserver of her father's legacy and played a pivotal role in the Melody Makers.

Bob Marley's daughter Cedella Marley
Bob Marley's daughter Cedella Marley Pulse Live Kenya
Perhaps the most famous of Marley's children, Ziggy, born in 1968, has won eight Grammy Awards, continuing his father’s musical legacy.

Ziggy Marley
David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley, born in 1968, is the second child of Rita and Bob Marley.He has had a successful music career, both as the lead of his family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, and as a solo musician, releasing eight solo albums under his own label, Tuff Gong Worldwide (a separate record label from the one started by his father, Tuff Gong International). He has won eight Grammys and one Daytime Emmy.Ziggy first made his debut with the Melody Makers at the age of 11. After the death of his father, Ziggy often played in his place alongside the Wailers.Most recently, Ziggy participated in "Bob Marley: One Love" as a producer. In the movie's production notes, Ziggy said that there were many attempts to get his father's story told, but none ever came to fruition until the 2024 biopic.  "Right way, right idea, right people, right cast," said Ziggy.

A talented musician and producer born in April 1972, Stephen has won several Grammys and has been influential in the reggae scene.

Stephen Marley
Stephen "Ragga" Robert Nesta Marley, born in 1972, is the third child of Rita and Bob Marley. Like his older siblings, he also began his musical career as a member of Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers when he was 7 years old. He has won eight Grammys, three of which were as a solo artist.He also began Kaya Fest, an annual music festival that first launched in 2017.Additionally, Stephen served as the music supervisor on "Bob Marley: One Love."

Born to Bob and his mother, Rohan Williams, Robert is the sixth born child to Bob.

Bob Marley's son Robert Marley
Bob Marley's son Robert Marley Pulse Live Kenya
Born to Janet Hunt during Bob's marriage to Rita Marley, Rohan has been associated with both families.

Bob Marley's son Rohan Marley
Bob Marley's son Rohan Marley Pulse Live Kenya

Karen is Bob Marley's 8th child born in 1973 to Bob and Janet Bowen.

Karen Marley
Karen Marley Pulse Live Kenya

Rita Marley's daughter, recognized as a Marley, is the director of the Bob Marley Museum and related foundation.

Born to Bob and Lucy Pounder, Julian is a Grammy-nominated reggae singer, musician, and producer.

Julian Marley
Julian "JuJu" Ricardo Marley was born in London in 1975, the son of Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder. Like his siblings, his musical career started young; he had recorded his first demo by the age of 5. After moving to Jamaica, he formed the record label Ghetto Youths Crew with his brothers Stephen, Damian, and Ky-Mani. Together, they toured for three years.Julian has released four albums as a solo artist, two of which have received Grammy nominations for Best Reggae Album. In 2008, Julian and the Uprising Band represented Jamaica at the Beijing Olympics.

A musician and actor born to Bob and Anita Belnavis, Ky-Mani's work blends reggae and hip-hop.

Ky-Mani Marley
Ky-Mani Marley was born in 1976 to Bob Marley and Anita Belnavis, a table tennis champion in Jamaica. His debut album, "Like Father, Like Son," released in 1996.In 2001, his album "Many More Roads" received a Grammy nomination.
Known as 'Jr. Gong,' is perhaps the most famous Marley, a successful reggae artist blending dancehall, reggae, and hip-hop, born to Bob and Cindy Breakspeare, Miss World 1976.

Damian Marley
Born in 1978, Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley is the son of Bob Marley and Cindy Breakspeare, a jazz musician and model who was crowned Miss World in 1976.His musical career began as a child with a group called the Shepherds. In 1996, he released his debut solo album "Mr. Marley," and continued a successful solo career with albums "Halfway Tree," "Welcome to Jamrock," and "Stony Hill." In 2010, he released "Distant Relatives," an album made in collaboration with Nas. In total, Damian has won four Grammy Awards.Unlike his older siblings, Damian's early music was not as inspired by traditional reggae sounds. "You have to remember, Ziggy is ten years older than me. So I grew up with dancehall and a whole different set a influence," Damian told GQ in 2016.

Makeda Marley is Bob's last-born child, born in 1981, shortly after his passing.

Makeda Marley
Makeda Marley Pulse Live Kenya
Several of Bob Marley’s grandchildren have also gained recognition, particularly in music and fashion.

The Marley family remains a significant force in the music world, embodying Bob Marley’s spirit and commitment to social issues, peace, and love through their artistic endeavors. As they forge their paths, Bob Marley's legacy endures, proving that his music and message are truly timeless.

