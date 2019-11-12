Pulse can authoritatively tell you that Nigerian music star, Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice is set to get married for the third time in December 2019.

According to our reliable source, the singer is getting married to his baby mama, Sunkami who he has a daughter Mitchelle with. The couple are expected to get married an already fixed date (Withheld) in December 2019.

Olasunkanmi Ajala and 9ice have been in an off and on relationship before the wedding. The two welcomed their first daughter, Michelle Abolanle Akande, five years ago. Sunkanmi Ajala is an event planner based in Lagos.

According to our reliable source, the singer is getting married to his baby mama, Sunkami who he has a daughter Mitchelle with. [Instagram/9iceOfficial]

Remember back in 2008 when 9ice got married to Toni Payne, they had a child together. After the marriage collapsed, 9ice got into a relationship with a certain Vickie Godis who gave birth to twins.

The rumours of a 5th child...

Back in 2018, there were rumours that 9ice was expecting 5th child with a certain lady identified as Olori Oluwayemisi. [Instagram/9iceOfficial]

Back in 2018, there were rumours that 9ice was expecting 5th child with a certain lady identified as Olori Oluwayemisi. According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, 9ice had gotten the lady pregnant and is expecting a child with her.

9ice however, came out to deny the news that he was expecting any child. [Instagram/9ice]

It was also reported that the lady in question is a skincare expert. When Pulse reached out to 9ice's camp, his manager, Taiwo made it clear that they don't want to talk about this story. 9ice however, came out to deny the news that he was expecting any child.