9ice and wife Sunkanmi welcome 2nd child

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Nigerian singer 9ice, his wife Sukunmi and their daughter Mitchelle [Instagram/9iceOfficial]
Nigerian singer 9ice, his wife Sukunmi and their daughter Mitchelle [Instagram/9iceOfficial]

Nigerian singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande also known as 9ice has welcomed a second child with his wife, Sunkanmi.

The music star and his wife took to their Instagram pages on Friday, February 4, 2022, where they announced the arrival of their baby.

They also flooded their social media pages with their pregnancy photoshoot.

"My baby just delivered a baby," 9ice captioned one of the photos.

Congratulations to the Akandes on the arrival of their baby.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

9ice and Sunkami already have a daughter, Michelle.

