Here are 7 things Ini Dima-Okojie says has helped shrink her fibroids so far

These remedies range from diet changes to mental health therapies and exercise. We've been following her journey so far and now have a solid list to share with women who may be dealing with this condition too.

Among what she has documented so far, these are the seven things that stood out the most and has helped to shrink them.

1) Green tea capsules

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is the major catechin in green tea extract that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

A clinical trial that assessed the efficacy and safety of oral green tea extract (EGCG) in women with symptomatic uterine fibroids, women conducted from 2010 to 2011 found that green tea extract capsules, taken by the female participants of later reproductive age, at 800 mg (45% EGCG) daily for 4 months, significantly reduced the size of their uterine fibroids.

The study concluded that EGCG shows promise as a safe and effective therapeutic agent for women with symptomatic fibroids. It added that "such a simple, inexpensive, and orally administered therapy can improve women’s health globally."

2) Vitamin D3 supplement

This is a supplement that, according to a study conducted at the Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Policlinico of Modena from January 2020 to February 2021 on premenopausal women over the age of 40, also helps to shrink fibroids when taken alongside green tea extract.

The study found that "there was a significant reduction in the mean size of the fibroids, with a 17.8% overall mean decrease (P = 0.03) and a 37.3% mean decrease in individual fibroids (P = 0.015) at the end of 90 days."

Moreover, a vitamin D deficiency has been linked to the growth of fibroids in women, according to the USA Fibroid Centers.

3) Healthy salad

The actress has also tried a different kind of salad that she prepared with the following ingredients:

Garlic

Cucumber

Spring onions

Sesame seeds

Salt

Non MSG seasoning cube

Chili flakes

Chili oil

Sesame oil

Dates syrup

And the last ingredient is white wine vinegar. This salad is both delicious and nutritious.

4) Castor oil + heat pad therapy

She also revealed that she has been using castor oil together with a heat pad to shrink the fibroids. In a video shared on her TikTok page, she mentioned that she takes a bit of the castor oil, rubs it on her belly, and then she uses a 100% wool, reusable and unbleached wool fabric to cover the belly before she adds the heat pad and leaves it on for about an hour.

She said she repeats this therapy three to four times a week. She also warned that the castor oil has to be 100% organic and cold-pressed.

5) Herbal drink

Another thing that has helped her so far is a herbal drink that is made with the following ingredients:

Garlic (4 cloves)

Ginger

Cloves (2 teaspoons)

Lemon

Aidan fruit (half)

Add them all in a pot with about 10 cups of water and boil. Drink it warm not cold or refrigerated. She said she drinks it every morning and night.

6) Fibro Herbs supplement

This is a supplement that she said a friend introduced to her. She said that she takes it twice a day so far. And she will be going for another ultrasound scan in three months to assess how well it has helped to shrink the fibroids.

7) Healthy snack

Since she has ditched cookies and junk food as snacks, she is now left with healthier options. Here is the ingredient list for one of the healthy snacks she consumes regularly to help with the fibroids:

Strawberry

Almond milk

Date powder

The date powder is the sweetener alternative for refined sugar.