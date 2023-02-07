7 Nigerian celebrities and talents to look out for in 2023

These people did not only show the potential to take over the industry like wildfire; they have also shown that they can also stand the test of time due to their versatility and the ability to be dynamic that they have shown us.

Pulse Celebrity Desk will be taking a look at these talents with a promising 2023 and why we look forward to their works:

Seyi Vibez

Relatively, Seyi Vibez can be described as a new kid on the block. The song that launched him into the limelight, ‘God Sent,’ blew up after his Activated Session with Amazing Klef in 2021.

Since then, he has been on a steady rise with an increasing demand for his music and it has been a joy to see.

Seyi Vibez started 2023 with his amazing ‘Memory Card’ EP, which has raked in a lot of streams and gotten him the attention he deserves.

The question is not whether this amazing talent will be recognised this year; the question is when and for how long, but only time can answer that question.

Temi Fosudo

Fosudo is a stellar actor and writer. He won the grand prize in the Beeta Playwrighting Competition in 2021, and since then he has been on a steady rise to stardom, with every project bringing him closer to the limelight.

As an actor and writer, the son of veteran actor Sola Fosudo recently starred in ‘The Griot,’ which is currently streaming on Netflix.

While his acting in ‘The Griot,’ was beautiful, his writing is what endeared us to him, and we can't wait to see what 2023 has in store for him.

It's either more onscreen time or more behind-the-scenes moments as a writer; whichever it is, we love it for him in advance.

Ciao!

Mike Afolarin

After an amazing run in Ema Edosio's ‘Kasala,’ this actor appeared to have gone on hiatus, but little did we know he was returning with much more interesting screen time.

Afolarin returned as Ishaya, everyone's favourite young-adult actor when he appeared in Netflix's ‘Far from Home.’

If you know anything about the film and entertainment industry in Nigeria, it's the high demand for actors who are currently the rave of the moment. Therefore, 2023 is a year that we will definitely see more of Afolarin and his beautiful performance.

Fingers crossed.

Moshood Fattah

Fattah has shown his dexterity as a thespian, featuring in sold-out stage plays like Bolanle Austen-Peter’s 'Moremi: The Musical,' 'Wakaa: The Musical,' 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens,' which was staged in and out of Nigeria, and 'Man Enough.'

He also had stellar performances in movies like 'Fishbone,' and most recently, he got applauded by many for his exceptional acting in Netflix’s 'Far From Home' and Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Bukka Street.'

From stage to screen, Moshood has proven himself to be a versatile storyteller who is worthy of being recognised this year.

Fattah is no doubt one of the finest talents we have, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

Korty EO

This young creative has started a huge run to redefine the creative space with her unique approach to storytelling, even in something as basic as an interview with a celebrity.

Korty had a fantastic year in 2022, with many of her videos receiving attention from even international media outlets and garnering thousands of views on YouTube.

Last year, Korty went viral when she stood in Wizkid‘s hotel room for days just to get a shot of him for the documentary she was working on.

She currently anchors two major shows: ‘Flow with Korty,’ where she interviews celebrities, and ‘Love and Lies,’ where she explores love and relationship stories across many facets.

We are sitting pretty for her in 2023.

Korede Azeez

Azeez's journey as a writer-director started at BBC Media Action, where she worked as a sound recordist, video editor, and camera operator.

She directed her first short film, 'Tip of the Edge,' in 2019. Since then, Korede has made two other short films and a feature film, 'It Blooms in June.'

Last year, she was selected as one of six finalists in the Netflix-UNESCO African Folktales Reimagined competition.

Though the film is yet to be released, we are certain it would be something to look out for and a huge win for the industry.

Bayani

Mavin Signee Bayani is also an act to look out for this year.

He already started to record success with songs like 'Ta Ta Ta,' which also sent TikTok abuzz with the number of participants in the challenge video for the song.

Bayani's verse in ‘Won Da Mo,’ a Mavin ensemble, is also one of the people's favourite on the song, and this has endeared him to many people.

You know Nigerians; when they love you, they love you.

Good luck to Bayani this year.

Special mentions: