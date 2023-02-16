ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities

Babatunde Lawal

Thursdays are for throwbacks, but it can also be a day to reflect on one's journey so far.

7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities
7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities

Throwbacks can be fun; they can be simple and hilarious, and they can also pose a form of reflection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Today, we are not focusing on anything overtly serious, hence these throwback pictures are just for your viewing pleasure.

Here's a look at some of your favourite celebrities from back in the day:

The singer's face didn't change much, but everything else changed, from his sense of dressing to his physique.

If you aren't laughing right now, you have strong self-control.

Davido [Nairaland]
Davido [Nairaland] Pulse Nigeria

This is not the Don we know! This is probably when the music executive decided to drop everything and focus on the Don lifestyle, because this Don isn't donning at all.

Don Jazzy
Don Jazzy Pulse Nigeria

This comedian didn't really change much facially, but we are sure that the changes happened financially, affecting the picture quality of his recent photos.

AY
AY Pulse Nigeria

The singer from Bariga looks exactly like what he was experiencing here. Many times, the singer sang songs about his upbringing and how he suffered. This picture is evidence that he really went through a lot.

Olamide
Olamide Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid also didn't change much, but there is obviously a change in financial status. He still has the same youthful look as back then.

Wizkid
Wizkid Pulse Nigeria

Oh, Lord, this is not the Odogwu we signed up for. Who would have thought that an innocent-looking young man like this would be booting people off his stage for years to come?

Burna boy
Burna boy Pulse Nigeria

The self-proclaimed Idamu Adugbo has always had the same facial features as now. What we can say is that the change is in his softening appearance.

Right now, the singer has the look of a person nobody wants to mess with, with the tattoos, piercings, and hairdo.

Portable
Portable Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'

7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities

7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities

'I hope to catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

'I hope to catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman on their love life and Valentine's Day traditions

EXCLUSIVE: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman discuss their private engagement, love languages, Valentine traditions

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Comedian and Actress Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

Rihana at Super Bowl

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023