5 reality TV stars who have become actors

While some of these housemates may have already received some recognition prior to appearing on the show, Big Brother Naija serves as a springboard for them to achieve widespread popularity.

After leaving the show, many contestants continue to work in various forms of entertainment, including music, modelling, and acting. In fact, some Big Brother Naija stars have successfully made the transition to acting, either leveraging on their previous experience or discovering their talent while in the house.

In this article, we will highlight five former Big Brother Naija housemates who have successfully made the switch to acting:

1) Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre is a multi-talented personality, known for his versatility as an actor, published photographer, model, host, and brand influencer in Nigeria.

However, his journey to fame began when he participated in the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, in 2018. Prior to joining the show, Bakre worked as an investment banker, but it was his appearance on the show that brought him into the limelight.

After emerging as a finalist on the show, Bakre made a foray into the Nigerian movie industry, focusing on his passion for acting. His talent and dedication to his craft soon earned him a place as a household name in the industry.

Bakre is known for taking on diverse roles, from portraying gangsters to romantic lovers, and has featured in several highly acclaimed Nollywood movies, including Brotherhood, Sugar Rush and Gangs of Lagos as the widely talked about ‘Obalola’.

In recognition of his acting prowess, Bakre has been nominated for several awards, including the Best Actor in a Drama award at the upcoming 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

With his talent and impressive portfolio, Bakre has established himself as one of the leading actors in Nigeria, and his journey from being a Big Brother Naija housemate to a successful actor is inspirational.

2) Bisola Aiyeola

Pulse Nigeria

Bisola Aiyeola rose to fame after her stint in the second season of Big Brother Naija: See Gobe, where she finished as the runner-up. But that was just the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry. Bisola went on to become one of the top reality TV stars who successfully transitioned to acting.

After leaving the Big Brother Naija house, Bisola hit the ground running and made her acting debut in the film "Picture Perfect". She has since starred in several other movies and TV series, including "Skinny Girl in Transit", "Ovy's Voice", "This Lady Called Life", "Dwindle", and "Sugar Rush".

Her acting prowess has not gone unnoticed as she has won several awards, including the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) for Trail Blazer Award, which came with a car prize, making Bisola not only a talented actress but also a proud car owner.

Bisola's acting skills have continued to impress movie lovers, casting directors, and producers in the Nigerian film industry. She has proven that being a reality TV star does not limit one's career prospects, and with dedication and hard work, one can achieve anything.

3) Gideon Okeke

Pulse Nigeria

He came to the limelight after appearing as a contestant in the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria in 2006. Although he didn't emerge as the winner, his time on the show was enough to propel him to the public eye.

After the reality show, Okeke didn't relent in his passion for acting. He made his debut in Nollywood in 2010 in the drama film, Relentless, where he played the lead role alongside Jimmy Jean-Louis and Nneka Egbuna.

He has since featured in many blockbuster movies and TV series, playing a lead role in the critically acclaimed movie, '93 Days', where he delivered an outstanding performance that earned him a nomination in the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Through his talent and hard work, Okeke has become a household name in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He is undoubtedly one of the successful reality TV stars who have made a name for themselves in the acting world.

4) Erica Nlewedim

Pulse Nigeria

Another notable star who has made the switch to acting is Erica Ngozi Nlewedim, a Nigerian model, actress, and entrepreneur. She rose to fame during the 2020 "Lockdown" edition of the show, where she quickly became a fan favourite due to her charismatic personality and captivating screen presence.

Prior to her time on Big Brother Naija, Erica had already started her acting career and had attended the prestigious Met Film Institute in London to hone her skills.

After leaving the show, she decided to focus on her acting career and has since landed several roles in high-profile Nollywood movies such as Devil In Agbada, Hire A Woman, Mercy Mercy, Bitter Rain, and Made in Heaven, to mention a few.

Erica's talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed, as she has received critical acclaim for her performances. She was nominated for the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2021 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in the movie "Devil in Agbada".

Erica has also secured various endorsement deals and has become a sought-after brand influencer.

5) Mercy Eke

Pulse Nigeria

Mercy Chinenyenwa Eke shot to fame as the winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija. After her victory on the reality TV show, she decided to pursue a career in acting.

As an actress, Mercy has made appearances in several movies, including "Fate Of Alakada" and "Trips". One of her most notable roles is as Jackie in the film "Shanty Town".

