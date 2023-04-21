5 Nigerian celebrities whose dramatic body transformations will leave you stunned

Over the years, some Nigerian celebrities have managed to achieve dramatic weight loss, transforming their bodies and leaving fans stunned.

From strict diets to intense workout routines, these celebrities have shown that with determination and dedication, anyone can achieve their body goals. Here are five Nigerian celebrities who have undergone dramatic weight loss transformations and become an inspiration to many:

1) Teni

Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, is one of Nigeria's most talented singers and songwriters.

Recently, the artist made headlines with her incredible body transformation photos, which left fans stunned. Teni, who was previously known for her plus-sized figure, surprised everyone with her slim figure in a two-piece swimsuit. Her weight loss was so dramatic that fans couldn't stop fawning over her new look.

According to Teni, she lost about 75 kg due to exercise and a healthy lifestyle change. She revealed that she took the decision to lose weight to save her life, as obesity was not healthy for her.

Teni's weight loss journey is not just about her physical appearance, but also about her overall health and well-being. In her words, "I realised you only have one life. Me, I don't want to die. If you need inspiration, look at me."

2) Eniola Badmus

Badmus is a renowned Nigerian actress who has captivated audiences with her talent and charisma on screen. However, in 2022, she shocked the world with her dramatic body transformation. The actress shed more than 33 kg and debuted a slimmer and healthier physique.

The actress, known for her roles in ‘Omo Ghetto’, revealed that she embarked on the weight loss journey to address the stigma and pressure she had received. Although she did not disclose the exact method used, her transformation inspired and motivated many people.

Her journey is also a reminder that body shaming is never acceptable. Her decision to lose weight was a personal one, and it was not influenced by anyone else's opinions or criticisms.

She has shown that one's health and happiness should be the top priority, and that self-love and acceptance are key to achieving body goals.

3) Chigul

Chigul, whose real name is Chioma Omeruah, is a popular Nigerian comedian, actress and singer. She has always been known for her hilarious performances, but recently, she has also been catching attention for her incredible weight loss transformation.

The comedian has been very open about her weight struggles, often discussing them in interviews and even incorporating them into her comedy acts.

However, in 2022, Chigul decided to take matters into her own hands and embark on a fitness journey. She enlisted the help of a personal trainer and started working out regularly, as well as adopting a healthier diet.

The results were stunning and fans were left in awe when she shared photos of her toned new figure on social media.

4) Elvina Iburu

Elvina Ibru, a 50-year-old actress, has undergone an incredible body transformation. Despite winning the Miss Big and Beautiful competition in the UK, she decided to slim down, shedding a significant amount of weight and dropping from 210kg to 103kg.

She revealed that her decision to lose weight was not about being prettier but rather about her health, as she felt sluggish and trapped in her own body.

Speaking with The Nation, she said, "At my biggest, I weighed 210 kg and I am 5 feet 11. That is a very large person! But I didn’t have ailments like diabetes, cholesterol, or hypertension except for the small ache at my back. I didn’t want a situation where I had to get to where I became unhealthy. So I had to nip in the bud, the overweight."

Ibru added that she still plans to lose 16–20 more kg and that she wants to maintain that size because of how it makes her feel rather than what health experts suggest.

5) Lepacious Bose

Bose, a popular plus-size comedian, stunned many people with her amazing body transformation. She went from a size 32 to a size 14, shedding over 70 kilograms.

In an interview with Premium Times, Bose shared that her decision to lose weight was inspired by a scary incident involving her nephew, who expressed concern about her breathing.

This prompted her to take a reality check and reflect on her life. She realised that she was not truly happy and that being overweight was one of the main things that made her unhappy. She decided to take action and made the necessary lifestyle changes to achieve her weight loss goals.