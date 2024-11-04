5 expensive things owned by Floyd Mayweather

His net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is about $400m, and has earned over $1.1 billion in his career. No surprise he’s nicknamed “Money.”

He has won 15 major world titles in five different weight classes, from super featherweight to light middleweight, and has an outstanding 50-0 professional boxing record.

The 47-year-old retired boxer has been in the news recently for varying reasons; some good and others not good. But that is what the undefeated boxer has been known for all his career.

A mix of controversies followed by doing his talking in the ring. However, these days the retired boxer prefers to do the talking off the ring, purchasing expensive items.

5 expensive things owned by Mayweather

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita Supercar

Mayweather bought a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita supercar for a whopping $4.8 million in 2015. There were only models in the world at the time and he purchased the second one. It was the only USA Spec Trevita built in the world.

2. $18 million watch called 'The Billionaire'

Pulse Ghana

Mayweather bought an $18 million dollar watch in 2018. The watch designed by Jacob&Co was dubbed ‘The Billionaire' and made up of 18K white gold, 239-emerald cut baguette diamonds with each diamond weighing about three carats.

3. Jewelry sets worth millions

Pulse Ghana

He has spent a lot on jewelry and in 2018 splashed $5.8 million on a couple of bracelets and new chains during a shopping spree in Los Angeles.

4. Air Mayweather – a Gulfstream G450 Private Jet

Pulse Ghana

The private plane is made up of the finest leather, as an entertainment area can host about 14 crewmen. He once told Fight Hype that the private jet cost him about $50 million.

5. Extraordinary collection of cars

Pulse Ghana

Mayweather boasts of an extraordinary car collection in his Los Angeles and Las Vegas houses. He reportedly has over cars with his Rolls Royce costing as much as $4 million and four Bugatti Veyrons worth $1.6 million each.