4 Nigerian celebrity confessions that broke the Internet

They have become a platform for some men to denigrate women and for women to express their often unfiltered opinions about men. As a result, the discussions that take place on these platforms have become a source of controversy, with internet users ready to consume and critique the content put out by these celebrities.

This article will explore the controversies surrounding podcasts in Nigeria, focusing on some of the celebrities whose opinions have left the internet in a state of frenzy.

Notably, not only fans but also fellow celebrities have found the discussions on these podcasts to be offensive, and they have taken to social media to voice their displeasure.

Here are four podcast episodes that have sparked controversy and broken the internet with their provocative discussions;

1. When Caramel said “women have men for everything”

Caramel Plug, a well-known social media influencer and comedian, recently launched a new podcast with two other influencers, titled "Rants, Bants and Confessions". Unfortunately, in the very first episode of the podcast, Caramel made a statement that triggered a strong reaction from many people.

During the podcast, Caramel expressed the opinion that women have men in their lives who perform different roles for them and will eventually become submissive to one particular man only when he's able to meet all of her needs, including financial and emotional support.

In her words, “Women have men for everything. The ones who’ll give them gifts. The ones who are just there, they just want to sleep with you. We have men for everything. So, if you are coming into a woman’s life, and you say, ‘I want you to be submissive, I want you to stroke my ego, I want you to do everything’ and all of that stuff, you have to be ready to make sure you’re ticking all these boxes, you’re doing everything for her.”

This view did not sit well with many people, as it appeared to portray women in a negative light, as gold diggers who offer nothing but their bodies in exchange for material support.

Caramel's fellow influencer, Lydia, also defended their decision to put a price on their private parts, claiming that submission must always be transactional in relationships, citing examples of animal behaviour while on safari.

Twitter users were quick to criticise the podcast hosts for their controversial opinions. Many felt that their views were borderline prostitution and reinforced negative stereotypes about women.

Buju, a famous musician and celebrity, now known as BNXN, was not impressed with the ladies' podcast discussion. He referred to the three women as being silly and commented, “Bruh, who is sharing podcast mics to Dimwits?" Caramel fired back at him, reminding him that “for somebody who came to announce that they bought phone for you after she left you..”

The whole internet was in a frenzy over the podcast discussion, with many people expressing their disappointment and anger at Caramel and her co-hosts. The controversy highlights the need for influencers to be careful about the messages they put out and the impact they may have on their audience.

2. When Nedu said female Ex BBN housemates have nothing to offer than their private parts

Nedu's recent podcast episodes on "The Honest Bunch" have stirred controversy on Twitter, and not for the better. The podcast features various celebrity guests discussing topics ranging from relationships to lifestyle choices and "exposing" certain individuals.

However, one particular episode where Nedu criticized the values and intelligence of female Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) contestants has generated significant backlash.

In the episode, he claimed that BBNaija participants are primarily hungry for fame and that the female contestants, in particular, lack substance, rendering their newfound fame short-lived.

Many former BBNaija contestants and fans took to social media to condemn Nedu's remarks, with some labelling them as misogynistic and undermining the hard work put in by these contestants. Despite the backlash, Nedu remains unapologetic and continues to express his controversial opinions.

3. When Monalisa said “My boyfriend used to go down on me during my period”

The online community erupted in disapproval and disgust when Monalisa revealed on the “Honest Bunch” podcast that her boyfriend performs oral sex on her while she is menstruating.

Her bold confession stirred up a frenzy of reactions, as many people found it hard to imagine engaging in such an act.

During her guest appearance on the podcast, Monalisa revealed that she initially resisted her boyfriend's request to perform oral sex on her during her menstrual cycle. However, after researching the topic and consulting with a friend, she realised that it was safe and even enjoyable.

Her revelation was met with harsh criticism. Many social media users have also criticised Monalisa, questioning her boyfriend's morals and labeling him as a ritualist for engaging in such unconventional sexual behaviour.

While Monalisa's story has provoked a lot of negative reactions, it has also sparked a conversation around sexual taboos and the stigmatisation of menstruation in society.

It is important to remember that sexual practises are a personal choice, and individuals have the right to engage in consensual activities without fear of judgement or shame.

4. When White Money said: “Most of the Big Brother Naija girls come outside the house, then come to me to hook them up with my friends, my big friends”

White Money, an ex-housemate on the reality TV show, made controversial comments during his appearance on the “Honest Bunch” podcast.

He said, "Most of the Big Brother Naija girls come outside the house, then come to me to hook them up with my big friends." His comments sparked outrage among his former housemates and social media users alike, and he received backlash for them.

During the podcast, White Money claimed that many of the BBN female contestants had approached him after leaving the house, asking him to introduce them to his wealthy friends.

He specifically mentioned Doyin as an example. In response, Doyin took to social media to express her anger, slamming White Money and stating, "You're nothing in the grand scheme of things."

Princess, another former housemate, also weighed in, tweeting, "At this point, Guy, you don dey talk and do too much. Your type is the reason why every girl that comes out of Big Brother is being looked down on. What about the likes of Tacha, Bisola to mention a few! These women have been working their asses off since they left the house."