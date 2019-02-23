He was a happy fellow showing love to his fans in a video he posted on Instagram. It showed the singer on a queue with patient balloters hoping to choose their representatives just like him.

The presence of violence can hinder a free and fair elections. To discourage it, 2face has been promoting a #VotenotFight social media campaign to bring it to the minds of voters why they must promote peace.

From his IG post, he will be voting from Festac Town in Lagos.

Among celebrities, the mood has been noticeably an optimistic one after the disappointment of last week.

The electoral body in charge of conducting elections in Nigeria INEC, cited logistics problems for postponing the presidential and parliamentary polls till February 23, 2019.

But this did not deter 2face Idibia, who posted another Instagram post with the caption "may the winners win."