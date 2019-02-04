21 Savage was arrested over the weekend in the United State of America for coming into the country illegally and is set for deportation.

Abraham Joseph also known as 21 Savage apparently entered the U.S. legally in 2005 but his visa expired and he reportedly is here illegally according to reports.

According to TMZ, his lawyer, Dina LaPolt says they are working round the clock to get him out of detention.

"We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country -- especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy," she said.

United States Immigration says his stay in the country is illegal

The US Immigration Customs Enforcement says 21 Savage is a United Kingdom national who is unlawfully in the country and has been since 2006 when his visa expired. They say he came to the States a year earlier at the age of 12.

21 Savage is currently in ICE custody in Georgia and that he's been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. They added that ICE will await the outcome of his case before a judge to determine future actions.