2023 Elections: Mr Macaroni reacts to Peter Obi's Lagos victory

Obi won a total of 582,354 votes to defeat his closest rival, two-term ex-Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu, who polled 572,606 votes.

The comedian responded to Obi's victory by saying that despite the violence and force that were deployed in Lagos, the Labour Party won. Additionally, he stated that people need to understand that they own the power.

He wrote, "Despite all the violence and intimidation unleashed in Lagos, Peter Obi has won Lagos State!!! The margin should be way more!!! I just want the people to know that the power is in our hands!!! They said no structure!! They said it is internet noise!!! LESSONS!!!!!"

Mr. Macaroni highlighted that if some individuals had been permitted to cast ballots, the margin would have been larger. He added that 300 individuals were unable to vote at his polling place.

"INEC, in my polling unit alone over 300 people did not vote!! And there are reports of same in many PU's!! Violence and intimidation!!! If this election was conducted better, the margin of victory for the LP will be way more!!! DO BETTER @inecnigeria," he added.

He also noted that the power of the youth was underestimated, but they shocked everyone.

In his words, "They underestimated the power of the people!!! They said that we are only online that we are not grassroots!! They didn't realize that the suffering touch everybody! Na all of us be grassroots now!! Nigerians, the power will always be yours anytime you are ready to take it!!!"