10 interesting things Nigerian celebrities do that we cannot relate with

In this article, we explore 10 things that celebrities do that are far beyond the reach of the average person. From making outrageous purchases to travelling in luxury, these are the things that make us wonder what it's really like to live life as a celebrity:

1) Making outrageously expensive purchases

With their vast wealth and endless resources, celebrities often indulge in extravagant purchases that are beyond the reach of the average person. For example, Davido is known for his love of luxury cars and has been spotted driving some of the most expensive and rarest cars in the world.

In 2020, he purchased a Lamborghini Huracan worth over $400,000, which he flaunted on social media. Such an extravagant purchase is out of reach for most people, but for Davido, it was just another addition to his already impressive car collection.

Similarly, Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has also been known to make outrageously expensive purchases. In 2022, she purchased a mansion in Ikoyi, one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Lagos, reportedly worth over ₦‎700 million.

The mansion features a state-of-the-art cinema room, a swimming pool, and other luxury amenities.

2) Hiring a whole yacht just to celebrate a birthday

For celebrities, hiring a yacht is just another way to mark a special occasion. One recent example of this is when Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola chartered the famous 99m super-yacht CHRISTINA O to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The CHRISTINA O is one of the most famous yachts in the world, having been previously owned by Aristotle Onassis, who married Jacqueline Kennedy on board. Otedola reportedly spent $9 million to charter the yacht for three weeks, allowing him and his loved ones to live in luxury and style.

3) Owning private jets

Tiger owns a Gulfstream G550 private jet, worth about $54 million. But in 2017, for the first time in 10 years, Woods took a commercial flight, from Los Angeles to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Business Insider USA

Owning a private jet is the ultimate status symbol for the rich and famous. It's a luxury that provides a level of convenience and comfort that most of us can only dream of.

While the rest of us rely on commercial airlines and occasional Uber rides, celebrities have the freedom to travel on their own terms, without any of the hassles of public transportation.

For celebrities, owning a private jet is not just about getting from point A to point B. It's a statement of their wealth and status. But for the rest of us, owning a private jet is simply out of reach.

The cost of purchasing and maintaining a private jet can run into hundreds of millions of naira, not to mention the ongoing expenses of fuel, insurance, and maintenance. It's a lifestyle that is reserved for the ultra-rich and famous, leaving the rest of us to look on with envy.

4) Attending exclusive events and parties

Attending exclusive events and parties is a regular occurrence for celebrities, and it's an aspect of their lives that is often envied by the general public.

These exclusive events are often attended by other celebrities, politicians, and business leaders, making them an excellent opportunity for networking and socialising.

For celebrities, attending these events is simply part of their everyday lives, but for the rest of us, it's a rare and exciting glimpse into a world of wealth and privilege.

5) Having a team of personal assistants to handle their every need

Celebrities have a lot on their plates and often need assistance to keep up with their busy schedules. This is where personal assistants come in, taking care of everything from scheduling appointments to running errands.

Having a team of personal assistants can be expensive, but for celebrities, it's often a necessary expense to keep up with their busy lifestyles. They need people who can handle their day-to-day tasks, freeing up their time and energy to focus on their careers and other important matters.

6) Being recognised everywhere they go

Celebrities are often in the public eye and are known by millions of people around the world. As a result, they are recognised everywhere they go, whether they are out shopping or working.

For most of us, going out in public is a normal and mundane activity that doesn't attract much attention. However, for celebrities, it's an entirely different experience. They are often approached by fans, asked for selfies, and sometimes even mobbed by crowds.

We, on the other hand, cannot relate to that as we go about our daily lives without attracting much attention.

7) Travelling in luxury

Travelling in luxury is another aspect of the celebrity lifestyle that most of us cannot relate to. Celebrities often travel in style, whether it's flying first class on a private jet or staying in luxurious hotels around the world.

For most of us, travel is often a means of getting from one place to another, with little thought given to the experience itself. However, for celebrities, travel is often a luxury experience, complete with all the amenities and comforts of home.

One Nigerian celebrity who is known for her luxurious travels is DJ Cuppy. She often shares photos and videos on social media of her travels around the world, staying in lavish hotels and flying first class.

8) Having personal stylists and makeup artists

Many celebrities have personal stylists and makeup artists to help them look their best for public appearances. This level of attention to appearance is not something that most people prioritise or have the means to pay for.

While most of us cannot relate to having a personal stylist and makeup artist, for celebrities, it's often a necessary part of their job. They need to look their best in order to maintain their image and brand, and having a team of professionals to help them achieve that is just another perk of their glamorous lifestyle.

9) Automatically having famous babies

The idea of automatically having famous babies is something we cannot relate to. For celebrities, however, having a child can sometimes mean even more publicity and exposure as fans follow along with their journey into parenthood.

In recent years, a trend that has emerged is that celebrities are opening Instagram pages for their babies. This allows fans to follow along with the baby's growth and milestones, and it gives the celebrity another outlet to share their family life with their followers.

We've seen that happen with the likes of Kaffy, who created an Instagram page for her son when he was born. Other celebrities like Kora Obidi, Jane Mena, and Bam Bam have also followed suit, sharing photos and updates about their babies with their fans.

10) Never having to worry about money or financial stability

Money is not a problem when it comes to living the life of a celebrity, as they have the means to afford almost anything they want.

Celebrities earn large sums of money from their work, whether it's through acting, music, endorsements, or other ventures. They also have the opportunity to invest in businesses and real estate, which can provide additional income streams.

This financial stability means that they do not have to worry about living on their monthly salary like the rest of us or making ends meet.

