'Nigeria is on a brink of war and the politicians are doing everything to enable it' - Reekado Banks laments

The music star shared his frustration via his Twitter page on Monday, April 26, 2021.

"Nigeria is on the brink of a civil war & the politicians are doing everything to enable it because their schemes thrive in havoc & when there’s a divide," he tweeted.

"As citizens, who will suffer the most from this impending disaster, we must do everything within our power to champion peace."

The music star's tweet comes on the heels of killings and kidnappings around the country.