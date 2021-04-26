RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Nigeria is on a brink of war and the politicians are doing everything to enable it' - Reekado Banks laments

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star says citizens must do everything to champion peace in the country.

Nigerian music star Reekado Banks [Instagram/ReekadoBanks]

Reekado Bank has slammed Nigerian politicians for being responsible for the crisis in the country.

Recommended articles

The music star shared his frustration via his Twitter page on Monday, April 26, 2021.

"Nigeria is on the brink of a civil war & the politicians are doing everything to enable it because their schemes thrive in havoc & when there’s a divide," he tweeted.

"As citizens, who will suffer the most from this impending disaster, we must do everything within our power to champion peace."

The music star's tweet comes on the heels of killings and kidnappings around the country.

From Kaduna to Niger and Borno in the north to Imo and Rivers in the south, the news of killings and kidnappings have remained the same.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation