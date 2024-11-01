AMAA 2024: Femi Kuti, 9ice set to dazzle as African film icons gather in Lagos

This year's AMAA, which will be held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, will bring together over 60 notable figures from Africa's film industry.

Mr Tony Anih, Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, expressed his excitement about the landmark event, which he described as a celebration of African cinema's resilience and growth.

"We're thrilled to host some of the continent's most accomplished creatives," Anih said. "This year's AMAA will be unforgettable with the talent we have on board."

The evening promises performances from top African artists, including Ghana's Adina Thembi and Nigeria's Yinka Davies. Ghanaian guitarist Naird will add a unique touch to the night's music.

Legendary actors like Ghana's Lydia Forson, Nigeria's Chinedu Ikeduze, and Burkina Faso's Charles Koutou are also expected to attend.

According to AMAA's technical director, Mr Kingsley James, this year's event will be one of the most memorable in AMAA history.

"We have an impeccable African lineup that will truly impress all attendees," he stated. "Hosting by Nigeria's Segun Arinze and Ghana's Joselyn Dumas, alongside musical giants like Femi Kuti and 9ice, will make it an unforgettable evening."

An additional highlight will be the African Legends Night on November 1 at Amore Garden in Lekki, where the Africa Film Academy (AFA) will celebrate African creatives.

Mr Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, an AFA board member, described the 20th AMAA as an emotional tribute to its late founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

"This event honours her dream of showcasing African talent and bringing our film industry together," he said.