RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

AMAA 2024: Femi Kuti, 9ice set to dazzle as African film icons gather in Lagos

Segun Adeyemi

An additional highlight will be the African Legends Night on November 1 at Amore Garden in Lekki, where the Africa Film Academy (AFA) will celebrate African creatives.

L-R: Grammy Award nominee, Seun Kuti and MTV Mama Award winner, 9ice. [Facebook/Getty Images]
L-R: Grammy Award nominee, Seun Kuti and MTV Mama Award winner, 9ice. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This year's AMAA, which will be held at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, will bring together over 60 notable figures from Africa's film industry.

Mr Tony Anih, Chief Operating Officer of AMAA, expressed his excitement about the landmark event, which he described as a celebration of African cinema's resilience and growth.

"We're thrilled to host some of the continent's most accomplished creatives," Anih said. "This year's AMAA will be unforgettable with the talent we have on board."

ADVERTISEMENT
L-R: Sunny McDon, AMAA CEO Dr Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, COO AMAA Tony Anih and AFA board member, Chief George Anyiam-Osigwe. [Facebook]
L-R: Sunny McDon, AMAA CEO Dr Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, COO AMAA Tony Anih and AFA board member, Chief George Anyiam-Osigwe. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The evening promises performances from top African artists, including Ghana's Adina Thembi and Nigeria's Yinka Davies. Ghanaian guitarist Naird will add a unique touch to the night's music.

Legendary actors like Ghana's Lydia Forson, Nigeria's Chinedu Ikeduze, and Burkina Faso's Charles Koutou are also expected to attend.

According to AMAA's technical director, Mr Kingsley James, this year's event will be one of the most memorable in AMAA history.

"We have an impeccable African lineup that will truly impress all attendees," he stated. "Hosting by Nigeria's Segun Arinze and Ghana's Joselyn Dumas, alongside musical giants like Femi Kuti and 9ice, will make it an unforgettable evening."

ADVERTISEMENT

An additional highlight will be the African Legends Night on November 1 at Amore Garden in Lekki, where the Africa Film Academy (AFA) will celebrate African creatives.

Mr Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, an AFA board member, described the 20th AMAA as an emotional tribute to its late founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

"This event honours her dream of showcasing African talent and bringing our film industry together," he said.

The 20th AMAA is poised to be a historic moment in African film, with talents from across the continent set to converge in Lagos for a night that promises celebration, remembrance, and the elevation of African cinema.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AMAA 2024: Femi Kuti, 9ice set to dazzle as African film icons gather in Lagos

AMAA 2024: Femi Kuti, 9ice set to dazzle as African film icons gather in Lagos

Thank you for being perfect - Made Kuti and wife celebrate 1st Wedding anniversary

Thank you for being perfect - Made Kuti and wife celebrate 1st Wedding anniversary

Wizkid's 'Joro' becomes reaches new milestone in the United States

Wizkid's 'Joro' becomes reaches new milestone in the United States

Did the court ask him not to travel? - Seyi Law on Bobrisky's arrest at airport

Did the court ask him not to travel? - Seyi Law on Bobrisky's arrest at airport

I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

Shallopopi recruits Olamide for new single 'Order'

Shallopopi recruits Olamide for new single 'Order'

PR Maven Elizabeth Osho launches podcast 'Who Do You Think You Are?' with Pulse

PR Maven Elizabeth Osho launches podcast 'Who Do You Think You Are?' with Pulse

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]

American rapper Young Thug released on probation after pleading guilty

American rapper Young Thug released on probation after pleading guilty

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single