He disclosed this while on his state-wide re-election campaign rally to the palace of Alhaji Muhammadu Mustapha, District Head of Paiko.

Bello explained that though the project was capital intensive and beyond the resources of the state, efforts were being made to ensure that corps members posted to the state were comfortable.

He said that his administration had executed 31 projects in the area, adding that his re-election would enable him complete the ongoing projects.

He called on the people to vote President Muhammadu Buhari for second term so as to enable him continue with his anti-corruption war.

I appeal to you as the district head and other village heads to mobile your women and youths to come out to vote and return APC to power in 2019. I advise you to vote peacefully during the election, he said.

The governor gave assurance to construct some township roads in Paiko and ensure adequate water supply in the area.

Mustapha gave assurance to support the re-election bid of APC candidates and appealed to the governor to hasten the construction of Paiko township roads.

He commended the government for upgrading the community hospital to a General Hospital and appealed to the governor to build a permanent site for NYSC.

Immediate building of NYSC permanent site will evacuate corps members from the secondary school hosting them, he said.