US embassy wants more Nigerian students to study in America

There are over 11,000 Nigerian students at various tertiary institutions in the United States and the US government wants more to study in their country.

The Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate, Lagos, Mr Russell Brook on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the Education USA College and Career Fair in Lagos said Nigerian students’ population in the country is the highest from Sub-Saharan Africa.

And in a bid to increase the number of Nigerian students studying in the country, the US embassy encouraged more Nigerian students to enrol in the U.S. higher education institutions programme.

According to Brooks, out of the over one million international students currently studying in the US, 35,364 of them are from Sub-Saharan Africa and over 11,000 of them are from Nigeria.

He said, “a top priority for us is to support Nigeria in its effort to develop the huge potential of its economy and of its human capital and in order to do that, one leg of our effort is to help enhance educational opportunities for young Nigerians.

“And one major reason for the increase of Nigerian students in the U.S. is the value that Nigerians place on a quality education, which he said the US schools offered''.

US University offers direct admission to Nigerian students

Recall that in July 2018, a tertiary educational institution in America, Dayton University, announced its readiness to give Nigerian students direct admission with just West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) results.

The institution which believes Nigerian students are academically brilliant said it's ready to attract them to the institution through incentives including scholarships.

According to Guardian, the Dayton University Management after visiting Nigeria to evaluate the curriculum at both university and secondary level said that Nigerian students would be exempted from additional entrance examinations such as SAT, GRE, GMAT or British A level system