NYSC raises corpers' hope again as DG speaks on allowance increase

National Youth Service Corps NYSC raises corpers' hope again as DG speaks on allowance increase

NYSC DG says since the scheme is not different from civil service, the corps members will have to wait for the new National Minimum Wage.

NYSC corps members advised to resist pressure from politicians ahead of 2019 elections play

NYSC corps members on parade ground

(Guardian)

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure  has once again raised the hope of the serving corps members about allowance increase.

Kazaure on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, hinted that corps members' allowance would be increased when he said the NYSC scheme is not different from the civil service.

He added that the scheme would need to wait for the new National Minimum Wage.

The NYSC Director-General said this while addressing newsmen in Akure at the opening ceremony of the Annual Management Conference, which coincided with the 45th anniversary of the NYSC.

NYSC Parade play

NYSC Parade

(Daily Post Nigeria)

Federal government's initial reaction to NYSC allowance increase

Earlier, the Minister of Labour, Sen. Chris Ngige has said that reports about increase in NYSC allowance is not true adding that the Federal Executive Council has not received any recommendation to that effect.

The Minister according to the Sun said that NYSC corps members stipend was always in the same sliding scale with the national minimum wage. In other words, there's no way NYSC allowance will increase without affecting the minimum wage.

He said, “as a matter of fact, some ministries, Youth and Sports, myself, Women Affairs and Budget and Planning have been asked to make our input, and the allowances of the NYSC persons like I explained is on sliding scale. The same sliding scale with the national minimum wage except that it is a top up, what is called top up on the national minimum wage to make for special transport allowance for members of the NYSC.

“That is why today the national minimum wage is N18,000, and the top up for NYSC members is about N1,500 making it N19, 500.

