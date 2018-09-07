NYSC advises corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys

news

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members to avoid night party and unnecessary journey in order to save their lives.

The Director General of the agency, Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, made the plea on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in Keffi during his visit to the 2018 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members in Nasarawa State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), 1,864 corps members were duly registered from Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau States adding that he was at the camp to inspect facilities.

The DG said, “The scheme demands commitment and we will continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will improve the lives of staff and the corps members.

“I advise corps members to always avoid night party, unnecessary journey and indecent dressing.

“Ensure you conduct yourself very well and be security conscious for your safety and in the interest of development of our nation’’.

Kazaure urged the corps members to take advantage of the various skills acquisition programmes by the scheme to enable them to become self-reliant and to contribute their quota to national development.

“NYSC is all about unity and national integration. I have seen the cultural display by you and it means we are doing well.

“You must be patriotic and dedicated to service to realise the aims and objectives of the scheme.

“We have a lot of programmes and you are all aware that it is no longer news that white collar jobs are difficult to get.

“Take opportunities of the programmes provided by the scheme to empower yourselves with necessary skills in order to become self-reliant and to contribute your quota to national development,’’ he said.

Kazaure also urged the corps members to obey the rules and regulations of the schemes and be good ambassadors of their families and Nigeria at large.