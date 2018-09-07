Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

NYSC advises corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys

National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps members to avoid unnecessary journeys

NYSC DG warns corps members to obey the rules and regulations of the scheme.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Finally, Federal Government speaks on corps members allowance increase play

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse)

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised corps members to avoid night party and unnecessary journey in order to save their lives.

The Director General of the agency, Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, made the plea on Thursday, September 6, 2018, in Keffi during his visit to the 2018 Batch ‘B’  Stream II corps members in Nasarawa State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), 1,864 corps members were duly registered from Nasarawa, Benue and Plateau States adding that he was at the camp to inspect facilities.

NYSC asks PCMs to print call up letters as camps open Tuesday play

NYSC says allowance increase from N19k to N48,900 is a rumour

(Daily Post)

 

The DG said, “The scheme demands commitment and we will continue to initiate good policies and programmes that will improve the lives of staff and the corps members.

“I advise corps members to always avoid night party, unnecessary journey and indecent dressing.

“Ensure you conduct yourself very well and be security conscious for your safety and in the interest of development of our nation’’.

Kazaure urged the corps members to take advantage of the various skills acquisition programmes by the scheme to enable them to become self-reliant and to contribute their quota to national development.

ALSO READ: Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG admission

“NYSC is all about unity and national integration. I have seen the cultural display by you and it means we are doing well.

“You must be patriotic and dedicated to service to realise the aims and objectives of the scheme.

“We have a lot of programmes and you are all aware that it is no longer news that white collar jobs are difficult to get.

“Take opportunities of the programmes provided by the scheme to empower yourselves with necessary skills in order to become self-reliant and to contribute your quota to national development,’’ he said.

Kazaure also urged the corps members to obey the rules and regulations of the schemes and be good ambassadors of their families and Nigeria at large.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
2 Admission Seekers 3 things candidates should know as JAMB set for 2019...bullet
3 Okorogheye  David Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get...bullet

Related Articles

Davido Singer talks about how his dad sent 50 policemen to arrest his manager, ex-girlfriend [Video]
NYSC Orientation Gov. Bindow donates 5 cows, 50 bags of rice to corps members
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 4
Lagos State University Physically challenged students in LASU want scholarship from Lagos Govt
National Youth Service Corps 7 things Davido will have to do at NYSC camp
University Of Lagos How to secure admission into UNILAG
Davido These photos of singer as a groomsman are so lit; you have to see them!
NYSC Beware of desperate politicians, Amosun warns corps members
Prof Ishaq Oloyede JAMB is not going to reduce UTME registration fee
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 8

Student Pulse

Exam body readjusts timetable to accommodate Muslims' interest
2018 WASSCE WAEC to decide on withheld SSCE results in September
The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that Nigerians are happy and satisfied with President Buhari’s performance
Yahaya Bello Kogi to establish technical colleges in 21 LGAs
Research shows that 31m students engage in contract cheating
Exam Malpractice Research shows that 31m students engage in contract cheating
In Kogi 50 thugs reportedly invade state polytechnic, sack governing council