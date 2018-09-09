Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

Again, NYSC denies allowance increase rumour

National Youth Service Corps Again, NYSC denies allowance increase rumour

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, NYSC described reports about allowance increase as a rumour.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral malpractice play

NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure, warns corps members against electoral malpractice

(guardian)

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has once again denied the rumour that the Federal Government wants to increase NYSC allowance.

Kazaure while addressing corps members in Delta state said corpers are not different from civil servants adding that increment in the minimum wage of civil servants will automatically affect corps members allowance.

However, the DG assured the batch B stream II corps members who are currently undergoing the three-week orientation course across the country of their safety.

Finally, Federal Government speaks on corps members allowance increase play

NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse)

ALSO READ: Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG admission

He said that the NYSC is in collaboration with all security agencies to guarantee the safety of corps members in their various places of primary assignments.

He also advised the corpers to maintain neutrality if they are called upon as ad-hoc workers for the 2019 general elections.

“Anywhere you find yourselves, be neutral. Also be good ambassadors and be patriotic to your country. Anyone found wanting will be dealt with.”

The NYSC DG also advised the corps members to avoid to avoid sharp practices “yahoo business, 419, as well as financial dealings with politicians.

Recall that the management of the National Youth Service Corps recently reacted to the unconfirmed reports about corps members allowance increase.

NYSC describes reports about allawee increase as a rumour

On Monday, August 6, 2018,  a twitter handle, APC Newspaper, which claims to be a social media mouthpiece for the ruling party, All Progressive Congress announced that President Muhammdu Buhari has raised NYSC allowance to N49,800.

Pulse reached out to the NYSC to confirm the credibility of the APC Newspaper's tweet about the allowance increase and @officialnysc replied saying it is a rumour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Ekiti Government extends long term holidays for primary, secondary...bullet
2 Okorogheye  David Why 15-yr-old best student in WAEC didn't get UNILAG...bullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

Corpers Allawee 5 reasons FG should increase NYSC allowance
NYSC Proffer solutions to your host community’s needs — DG tells corps members
2019 Elections NYSC DG warns corps members to avoid financial dealings with politicians
NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral fraud
Flop of the Week NYSC is a joke; UNILAG is a bigger joke
Pulse Eyewitness How a family was reportedly locked up for nothing by a policeman in Lagos
National Youth Service Corps Ekiti corps member win NYSC essay competition

Student Pulse

Federal University Gusau gets NUC approval for 28 courses
Federal University Gusau Another University gets NUC approval for 28 courses
NYSC promises to give priority to corps members welfare
National Youth Service Corps Ekiti corps member win NYSC essay competition
Finally, Federal Government speaks on corps members allowance increase
NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral fraud
How to prepare for 2019 UTME
NUNS Students accuse JAMB of extorting candidates to impress Buhari