Again, NYSC denies allowance increase rumour

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has once again denied the rumour that the Federal Government wants to increase NYSC allowance.

Kazaure while addressing corps members in Delta state said corpers are not different from civil servants adding that increment in the minimum wage of civil servants will automatically affect corps members allowance.

However, the DG assured the batch B stream II corps members who are currently undergoing the three-week orientation course across the country of their safety.

He said that the NYSC is in collaboration with all security agencies to guarantee the safety of corps members in their various places of primary assignments.

He also advised the corpers to maintain neutrality if they are called upon as ad-hoc workers for the 2019 general elections.

“Anywhere you find yourselves, be neutral. Also be good ambassadors and be patriotic to your country. Anyone found wanting will be dealt with.”

The NYSC DG also advised the corps members to avoid to avoid sharp practices “yahoo business, 419, as well as financial dealings with politicians.

Recall that the management of the National Youth Service Corps recently reacted to the unconfirmed reports about corps members allowance increase.

NYSC describes reports about allawee increase as a rumour

On Monday, August 6, 2018, a twitter handle, APC Newspaper, which claims to be a social media mouthpiece for the ruling party, All Progressive Congress announced that President Muhammdu Buhari has raised NYSC allowance to N49,800.

Pulse reached out to the NYSC to confirm the credibility of the APC Newspaper's tweet about the allowance increase and @officialnysc replied saying it is a rumour.