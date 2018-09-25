Sexual Sin: Why Christians desperately need to drop porn

news

These days, a lot of people, including Christians, think that pornography is not so bad, that its just harmless fun. But it really isn't okay. Why? Because it messes with God's plan for our sexuality, which he created to be enjoyed in the beautiful institution called marriage.

It is also sinful as made evident in Matthew 5:28 which says, "But I tell you that anyone who looks at a woman lustfully has already committed adultery with her in his heart." Fun Fact - The word "porno" comes from the Greek word "pornea", which means "evil sexual perversion" while "graphy" comes from the Greek word "graphikos", which means "drawn or written". Put together, pornography involves the evil sexual perversion of anything that is drawn or written.

Not convinced? Here is why Christians desperately need to stop watching pornography:

It causes shame and guilt

Once we give our lives to Christ, something incredible happens. If you are really sensitive, you notice that you feel a different way when you do things that you used to be able to do. For instance, you used to be able to watch porn forever and actually enjoy it, now you have this terrible feeling when you watch those videos or visit that site. That feeling is shame and guilt and it is really horrible. Trust me, God doesn't want that for any of us.

Porn ruins your intimacy with God

Once shame and guilt sets in, people begin to feel really bad. This feeling only worsens the more porn they watch which makes them run away from God instead of towards Him. Even though Romans 8:38 says, "I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God's love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow - not even the powers of hell can separate us from God's love." The shame and guilt still makes us distance ourselves from God. It also ruins relationships with friends, spouses, everyone.

It prevents you from leaving your very best life

John 10:10 tells us that "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly." Romans 8:1 also says, "Therefore there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus."

Porn , which leads to shame, guilt and lack of intimacy with the Father, stops you from living the kind of peaceful, amazing, full life that Jesus died to give you. It prevents you from having a condemnation-free life which is what He came to us. Porn does nothing but destroy and hinder you from living the awesome life that you can have in Christ. Knowing this, why would you choose porn over God?

Watch the video below to see Todd White preach about being totally free from sin.