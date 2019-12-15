Daddy G.O. as popularly known, spoke at the church's Holy Ghost Congress 2019, saying that his dream was to built such a massive auditorium as big as Ibadan, for the RCCG.

Adeboye was speaking on the topic: “The Power of Inspiration’ on the third day of the Holy Ghost Congress 2019 holding at the Redemption Campground, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In his words: “If anybody tells you Pastor Adeboye is dead, don’t believe them because God is going to build us the auditorium as big as Ibadan. Until that is done, I’m not going anywhere.”

Pastor Stephen Rathod, senior pastor Covenant Family Church, Tulsa Oklahoma preaching at the Holy Ghost Congress (Twitter @thehgcongress)

The man of God said emphatically that no one should believe that he is dead until he had built the auditorium as big as Ibadan.

The senior pastor of The Covenant Family Church in Oklahoma, USA, Stephen Rathod, says Enoch Adeboye, donates 60% of his income to charity.

Rathod made this revelation during the fourth day of the 2019 annual Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

“I have served for 40 years! I am Daddy GO’s host; I was his bag boy; I picked his bags and put them in his car. I was his driver, his dry cleaner, and his secretary – calling people, setting up meetings,” he said on Thursday night.

Stephen Rathod and Pastor Adeboye (Thehgcongress)

Rathod was in the hotel room of Josiah Akindayomi, Redeemed’s founder, in Tulsa, where he announced Adeboye as his successor.

“In the early 1980s, all the children who hang around the camp, they were rich kids. They all schooled in England, but my children stayed at home,” Rathod said, explaining the challenges Adeboye faced.

“Every morning when we had family meetings – Mummy GO, Daddy GO, myself and the children, we cried and prayed.

“And this is what the Lord said: Let us continue to live holy, let us continue to serve God for a day will come, my children will not only go to England they will go to all over the world! Look now, what the Lord has done!”