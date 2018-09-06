Most of us are preoccupied by what lies between our legs. Our own and also that of the opposite sex.

news

Great sex is not just penetration and wham,bam,thank you Ma... ,It consists of more than that. It should involve a full sensual experience that must be fully enjoyed by both parties thereby maximising your sexual fulfilment.

Touching:

If you were to enquire from most men the relationship between their skin and 'sex', most would automatically only think about the penis and contact. However, to fully enjoy and appreciate the sexual act you must look beyond this and appreciate your entire body as a large erogenous zone.

It is therefore necessary for you to explore and master your body (and also your partners) to enjoy a fulfilled 'sex' life.

Exploring and Massage:

The skin is the largest sense organ in the whole body. Massage style caresses and gentle touches stimulates and excites the skin. If handled properly, all anxiety can be relaxed to melt away, it will stimulate an improvement in your mood afterwards, and even bodily pains will subside.

In fact, with regular practice and control, whole body massages will act as a catalyst in treating the two biggest hang-ups and worrying suffered by most men, namely, pre-mature ejaculation and erection sustaining difficulties.(keeping it hard).

With gentle and sensual exploration of each other's bodies before moving on to actual sexual penetration, both partners can be fully aroused and the sensual awareness will make 'sex' more enjoyable and pleasant for both partners.

Creative sex:

Picture this scenario; Imagine you are in your cosy environment with scented candles flickering and you are both watching an erotic movie. You are sitting close,gently holding each other, exchanging kisses and fleetingly stroking each other's arms, face, neck etc.

Your Favourite fruits [grapes,banana etc] is placed close by with which you feed each other and slowly and gently you begin to undress each other. No rush, no hurry. The caressing of body parts doesn't stop as items of clothing are removed and you are both naked.

Its time to both shower together, still enjoying the kisses. The washing and stroking of each other's bodies and parts will send further stimulation to the various erogenous zones and patting each other dry with the cool air sending further tingling sensations.

After drying your bodies,you put on some soothing music and share a glass of wine before easing into bed, still gently kissing,caressing and exploring each others body parts. The gentle sucking of each others nipples and careful fondling and exploration of each others genitals will heighten arousal.

You can now proceed to adopting the soixante - neuf (69) position where you give oral stimulation with the tongue, lips and mouth to genitals. With maximum desire and longing reached for both parties, you may now proceed to full sexual intercourse.

Without you reaching your climax, your partner might have experienced a couple of orgasms by now, you uncouple and have a bit more wine to drinks and feed each other with some more fruits, all the while still touching and stimulating each other.

With this short interlude over, you then proceed to more oral stimulation or continue vaginal intercourse but assuming a new position. You can continue stopping and swapping until you reach your full desire and pure out your full orgasm from the soul...

That, my friend, is how to enjoy and have great creative and stimulating sex. You partner will always look forward to and long for more erotic encounters.

Your whole body has been fully aroused and your sensuality enhanced. This makes 'sex' more pleasurable and enjoyable for your partner leaving lasting memories of desires reached and you are both more likely to have intensive pleasurable orgasms.

With practice and time, your penis is much more likely to get harder, stay hard and you can control your ejaculation when you want.

Sharing this skill, some still refer to us as demons!!!

Written by Misunderstood Yoruba Demon.

Often misunderstood and judged negatively, i am here to educate and savour the pleasures of sexuality. IG: ku_mfayakum