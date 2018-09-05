Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 easy ways to give her a blended orgasm

Climax 3 easy ways to give her a blended orgasm

Blended orgasms are a mixture of vaginal and clitoral orgasms.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 easy ways to give her a blended orgasm play

Explosive orgasm.

(Huffingtonpost)

Related Articles

For Men Things your woman wants you to do with her ass during sex
For Men Here's how to have sex with a virgin
Vagina Easy ways to stimulate the clitoris
The D 3 things that will make your penis shrink in size
Solo Sex 3 ways to make masturbation even better
Coitus Here are 5 most underrated sex positions

While sex is all about getting really intimate with your partner, you both have one goal in mind which is to reach orgasm.

However, only a few women can have an orgasm from vaginal penetration alone, so this is where the blended orgasm comes in. A blended orgasm is reached via a combination of clitoral and vaginal stimulation. Blended orgasms last longer and are more intense. To reach them, it’s best to experiment with different options to see what works for her. Below are 3 ways you can give her a blended orgasm.

ALSO READ: Easy ways to stimulate the clitoris

1. Being handsy

Penetrative sex teamed with clitoral stimulation is one of the best ways to achieve a blended orgasm. One of the best positions to achieve this is doggy style, where you can go deep and also reach around to stimulate the clitoris.

2. Entering through the back

Women can have anal orgasms through indirect stimulation of the erogenous zones inside of the vagina – both the G-Spot and the A-spot. These erogenous zones share a wall with the rectum – and combining this with clitoral stimulation, it will have her toes curling.

ALSO READ: Here are 5 most underrated sex positions

3. The old-fashioned style

Fingers are the perfect way to combine sensations to make a blended orgasm. Warm her up using your fingers, tracing circles around her clitoris. Then insert your fingers into her while still stimulating the clitoris with your thumb or mouth. Curl the inserted fingers towards the belly button to hit her G-Spot.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Orgasm 3 ways to make her cum without having sex with herbullet
2 Erotica The early morning fuck story of Ebuka Part 3 (R-18+)bullet
3 Erotica The early morning fuck story of Ebuka Part 1 (R-18+)bullet

Hot! Pulse

Here's how to locate your g-spot
For Ladies Here's how to locate your g-spot
Here are 5 most underrated sex positions
Coitus Here are 5 most underrated sex positions
3 ways to make masturbation even better
Solo Sex 3 ways to make masturbation even better
Things your woman wants you to do with her ass during sex
For Men Things your woman wants you to do with her ass during sex