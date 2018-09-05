3 easy ways to give her a blended orgasm

news

While sex is all about getting really intimate with your partner, you both have one goal in mind which is to reach orgasm.

However, only a few women can have an orgasm from vaginal penetration alone, so this is where the blended orgasm comes in. A blended orgasm is reached via a combination of clitoral and vaginal stimulation. Blended orgasms last longer and are more intense. To reach them, it’s best to experiment with different options to see what works for her. Below are 3 ways you can give her a blended orgasm.

1. Being handsy

Penetrative sex teamed with clitoral stimulation is one of the best ways to achieve a blended orgasm. One of the best positions to achieve this is doggy style, where you can go deep and also reach around to stimulate the clitoris.

2. Entering through the back

Women can have anal orgasms through indirect stimulation of the erogenous zones inside of the vagina – both the G-Spot and the A-spot. These erogenous zones share a wall with the rectum – and combining this with clitoral stimulation, it will have her toes curling.

3. The old-fashioned style

Fingers are the perfect way to combine sensations to make a blended orgasm. Warm her up using your fingers, tracing circles around her clitoris. Then insert your fingers into her while still stimulating the clitoris with your thumb or mouth. Curl the inserted fingers towards the belly button to hit her G-Spot.