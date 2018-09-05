3 easy ways to give her a blended orgasm

Blended orgasms are a mixture of vaginal and clitoral orgasms.
However, only a few women can have an orgasm from vaginal penetration alone, so this is where the blended orgasm comes in. A blended orgasm is reached via a combination of clitoral and vaginal stimulation. Blended orgasms last longer and are more intense. To reach them, it’s best to experiment with different options to see what works for her. Below are 3 ways you can give her a blended orgasm.
Penetrative sex teamed with clitoral stimulation is one of the best ways to achieve a blended orgasm. One of the best positions to achieve this is doggy style, where you can go deep and also reach around to stimulate the clitoris.
Women can have anal orgasms through indirect stimulation of the erogenous zones inside of the vagina – both the G-Spot and the A-spot. These erogenous zones share a wall with the rectum – and combining this with clitoral stimulation, it will have her toes curling.
Fingers are the perfect way to combine sensations to make a blended orgasm. Warm her up using your fingers, tracing circles around her clitoris. Then insert your fingers into her while still stimulating the clitoris with your thumb or mouth. Curl the inserted fingers towards the belly button to hit her G-Spot.