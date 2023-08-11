ADVERTISEMENT
Win Bigger with Less Effort: PalmPay's 'Giveaway Tracker' simplifies prizes

#FeatureByPalmPay

Win Bigger with Less Effort: PalmPay's 'Giveaway Tracker' simplifies prizes.
Win Bigger with Less Effort: PalmPay's 'Giveaway Tracker' simplifies prizes.

One of the latest of these is the "Giveaway Tracker" feature. This means that users now have an effortless way to participate in exciting giveaways from your favourite influencers and brands right from the Palmpay app, promising bigger wins with the least effort.

This feature has brought all the fun and action into one place, the PalmPay app. So, aside from the juicy rewards up for grabs, you have been brought much closer to the action because you can easily access this feature on the PalmPay app!

Then, you can easily share your details and reply to the giveaway post without leaving the PalmPay app. Yes, you read that right!

One of the most notable aspects of the "Giveaway Tracker" is its seamless integration with the PalmPay app. This seamless integration is all for your convenience. Here’s the best part.

It provides the opportunity for you to effortlessly access ongoing giveaways from local and international brands and influencers without the hassle of navigating through multiple social media platforms to find them.

You get access to the list of the most popular giveaways and select any you’re interested in. Participating in giveaways is no longer a time-consuming task but a quick and enjoyable experience thanks to this user-friendly integration.

Getting started with PalmPay's Giveaway Tracker feature is as easy as A-B-C. Here's how:

Log In: Open your PalmPay app and log in to your account. If you're new to PalmPay, not to worry; the registration process is swift and straightforward. Download the PalmPay app here.

Explore Giveaways: Once logged in, search for the "Giveaway Tracker" feature. Here, you'll find a curated list of ongoing giveaways across various social media platforms from your favourite influencers as all the fun is happening.

Join the Fun: Select the giveaway that tickles your fancy and follow the simple instructions here to participate. You're a few taps away from potentially winning exciting prizes!

What are you waiting for? Whether you're an existing PalmPay beneficiary or a curious newcomer, embrace this opportunity to win bigger, better, and with a lot less effort. It’s time to get winning, and you don’t want to be left out. Whether you like it or not, #PalmPay dey Pay! Download the app to get started.

#FeatureByPalmPay

