Wema Bank with another First! Graduates first set of newly established SME Business School

SME Business School, another first from the innovative bank, equipped Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise owners with the basic management training needed to run their operations efficiently and adapt to problems in a challenging business environment.

The five-day free training which held from August 16 to 20 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja Lagos had highly experienced Nigerian and international consultants from the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management Germany, Ernst & Young, Matt Anthony Consulting, IBFC Alliance, and Kuhl-Cher who mentored the 50 participants dissecting a robust curriculum spanning the broad areas of finance, marketing and sales, leadership, technology, branding, strategy, innovation and business transformation.

Pulse Nigeria

Dressed in their resplendent attires at the grand finale of the training, two excited beneficiaries, Emmanuel Elo-Irawo and Adesuwa Oguocha heaped praises on Wema Bank for the initiative, saying that they have gained immensely from the Business School.

Elo-Irawo who operates a frozen fish chain said: “They blew my mind because I wasn’t expect-ing much. I thought it was a forum where they would just gather us and give us one or two pieces of information. There is no way Nigeria will develop without trainings like this, and I am very pleased to be part of it.”

Oguocha, Creative Director, Suwa Couture described the sessions as “awesome.” His words: “I am at a stage where I need to scale, and I want to get things right. So far, it has been expository and explosive. My advice to anyone who isn’t here is to try to apply for the next cohort. It’s worth your time.”

Commenting on the training, Wema Bank's Head of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Arthur Nkemeh, stated that the bank would not desist in its efforts to assist MSMEs scale and grow their businesses. He went on to say that the Business School is for all Nigerian SMEs, not only its customers.

He disclosed that beyond the Business School, Wema Bank has other capacity-building programs, including business clinics, workshops, seminars and mentorship programs that will help SMEs survive and scale.

Here are some beautiful photos from the graduation ceremony of the Business school.

