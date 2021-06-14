VP chairs DashMe Foundation launch; a giving initiative led by ex-Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun, aiming to raise US $10m annually

The Vice President, in his remarks, recalled that as minister, Mrs. Adeosun prioritized the Federal Government’s Social Investment Program (SIP) and hence he is not surprised that she has decided to use her talent and influence to establish an organization that raises funds and provides for indigenous grassroot charities. He expressed how important it is to reach the grassroots, in order to reach Nigerians, which forms the idea of funding local charities.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who describes herself as the enterprise’ Chief Volunteer, shared the long-term vision for the social enterprise.

She explained that donations would be sourced from within Nigeria and from the diaspora community. She also noted that the DashMe Store would sell donated goods to raise funds which would be channeled to various partner-charity organizations.

According to her, the DashMe Store is the first of many projects that the Foundation would undertake to raise cash as well as through other conventional and unconventional fundraising avenues to accomplish its vision.

She emphasized the importance of DashMe’s Donor Assurance policy and its commitment to ensuring that all funds raised get to the right people. She stated that the organization has hired a Director of Donor Assurance who is responsible for validating and reporting on the activities and statuses of Impact Partners.

In her words, “We recognize that throwing money at a problem is not always a solution and so once we are satisfied with the ‘who’ aspect of our Impact Partners, we must also ensure funds are deployed efficiently. We will measure impact, benchmark, costs and ensure maximum value. We hope that Dash Me can play a part in the relief mission and truly support changing lives.”

Corroborating Adeosun was the Foundation’s Chief Operating Officer, Omorinsola Arogundade, who submitted that “DashMe is building a family of supporters within Nigeria, her diaspora and among those (across the globe) who love all things African.”

Notably, the organization has an overwhelmingly young leadership team. For example, it has an Advisory Board made up of entirely youth, with its above-mentioned Chief Operating Officer being in her 30’s.

About DashMe Foundation:

DashMe Foundation is a social enterprise that seeks to creatively raise funds and awareness for indigenous charities that provide direct care to orphans, vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic abuse in West Africa. DashMe has operations in Nigeria, United Kingdom and the United States.

What we do:

We raise funds and resources for indigenous charities working with orphaned and vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic violence. We use a range of creative ideas to raise funds, including our thrift stores, consignment services, raffle draws, and strategic partnerships.

We carefully screen charities working with orphaned and vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic violence and delivering high-impact services. Those who meet our standards become our Impact Partners and can apply for funding from the money we raise, to support the work they are doing.

We measure the impact of the money deployed under a program we call Donor Assurance. It is about following the funds we raise. Donor Assurance is designed to give those who support us financially, full assurance that their funds have been well utilized and have indeed changed lives. We report back regularly and transparently, celebrating what succeeded and learning from what did not.

