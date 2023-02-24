ADVERTISEMENT
Veuve Clicquot hosts guests to an unforgettable VIP Experience at the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

#FeatureByVeuveClicquot: The Veuve Clicquot VIP experience made a return to the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament for three consecutive weekends, from February 4th to the 19th.

Guests arrived in bold patterns and hues keeping with the dress code "Be Solaire”, as they were welcomed into the ‘Jardin du soleil’ (Sun Garden) experience space where they were able to capture breathtaking pictures against the scenic photo moments.

Under a translucent VIP marquee featuring a luxurious garden lounge setting and an outdoor terrace offering a magnificent view of the games, guests were immersed in an exciting afternoon of polo matches, Veuve Clicquot champagne and delectable canapes curated by renowned chefs.

During the halftime break of the finals for each cup of the tournament, guests streamed onto the field to participate in the time honoured tradition of “divot stomping” with flutes of Veuve Clicquot in hand.

The afternoon unfolded into a pulsating nightlife experience, a spectacular after party featuring the best of Nigerian Entertainment talent - DJ Neptune, DJ Crowdkontroller, DJ Barbie, DJ Consequence with hype men, Jerry Shaffer & IamJimmie which brought each day to a close.

On the final day of the tournament, a stellar performance by the Mayor of Lagos - Mayorkun made for an unforgettable end to the Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience at the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament.

The Veuve Clicquot VIP experience was definitely a place to see and be seen, a signature occasion of Veuve Clicquot's solaire culture.

#VCPOLOLAGOS

#FeatureByVeuveClicquot

